Dixie : Pro Forma Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (amounts in thousands, except share data) Unaudited (Form 8-K)
09/16/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
Pro Forma Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(amounts in thousands, except share data)
Unaudited
As Reported June 26, 2021
Adjustments Netting to Loss on Disposal
Adjustments to Remove Amounts for Discontinued Operations
As Adjusted
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Note 1)
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,398
$
2,134
(A)
$
-
$
4,532
Receivables, net
51,470
-
(6,050)
(I)
45,420
Inventories, net
91,384
(18,167)
(B)
(2,000)
(J)
71,217
Prepaids and other current assets
5,562
1,025
(C)
(152)
(K)
6,435
Total Current Assets
150,814
(15,008)
(8,202)
127,604
Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
55,039
(4,957)
(D)
-
50,082
Operating Lease Right-Of-Use Assets
20,330
-
-
20,330
Other Assets
19,819
1,025
(E)
(1,716)
(L)
19,128
TOTAL ASSETS
$
246,002
$
(18,940)
$
(9,918)
$
217,144
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
27,733
$
-
$
(1,763)
(M)
$
25,970
Accrued expenses
31,669
(627)
(F)
(3,115)
(N)
27,927
Current portion of long-term debt
4,502
-
(360)
(O)
4,142
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
3,271
-
-
3,271
Total Current Liabilities
67,175
(627)
(5,238)
61,310
Long-Term Debt, Net
73,431
(16,316)
(G)
(50)
(P)
57,065
Operating Lease Liabilities
17,775
-
-
17,775
Other Long-Term Liabilities
22,019
-
(1,631)
(Q)
20,388
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
180,400
$
(16,943)
$
(6,919)
$
156,537
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common Stock ($3 par value per share): Authorized 80,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding - 14,795,617 shared for 2021 and 14,557,435 shares for 2020
44,387
-
-
44,387
Class B Common Stock ($3 par value per share): Authorized 16,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding - 1,004,975 shares for 2021 and 880,313 shares for 2020
3,015
-
-
3,015
Additional paid-in capital
157,384
-
-
157,384
Accumulated deficit
(139,000)
(1,997)
(H)
(2,999)
(R)
(143,996)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(184)
-
-
(184)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
65,602
(1,997)
(2,999)
60,606
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
246,002
$
(18,940)
$
(9,918)
$
217,144
-MORE-
THE DIXIE GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
(unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)
Six Months Ended June 26, 2021
Twelve Months Ended December 26, 2020
Twelve Months Ended December 28, 2019
Pro Forma
Pro Forma
Pro Forma
As Reported
Adjustments (S)
Pro Forma
As Reported
Adjustments (S)
Pro Forma
As Reported
Adjustments (S)
Pro Forma
NET SALES
$
191,134
$
(28,405)
$
162,729
$
315,939
$
(65,070)
$
250,869
$
374,582
$
(99,281)
$
275,301
Cost of sales
145,885
(22,544)
123,341
239,483
(46,446)
193,037
288,377
(67,900)
220,477
GROSS PROFIT
45,249
(5,861)
39,388
76,456
(18,624)
57,832
86,205
(31,381)
54,824
Selling and administrative expenses
41,157
(8,460)
32,697
75,731
(17,556)
58,175
83,825
(23,455)
60,370
Other operating (income) expense, net
35
-
35
(108)
-
(108)
(23,988)
-
(23,988)
Facility consolidation and severance expenses, net
96
-
96
3,752
(1,281)
2,471
5,019
(4,435)
584
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
3,961
2,599
6,560
(2,919)
213
(2,706)
21,349
(3,491)
17,858
Interest expense
2,571
-
2,571
5,803
-
5,803
6,444
-
6,444
Other expense (income), net
(1)
-
(1)
678
-
678
(57)
-
(57)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes
1,391
2,599
3,990
(9,400)
213
(9,187)
14,962
(3,491)
11,471
Income tax provision (benefit)
(51)
341
(T)
290
(312)
(9)
(T)
(321)
(657)
(50)
(T)
(707)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
1,442
2,258
3,700
(9,088)
222
(8,866)
15,619
(3,441)
12,178
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
(121)
-
(121)
(120)
-
(120)
(348)
-
(348)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
1,321
$
2,258
$
3,579
$
(9,208)
$
222
$
(8,986)
$
15,271
$
(3,441)
$
11,830
BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:
Continuing operations
$
0.09
$
0.17
$
0.26
$
(0.59)
$
(0.07)
$
(0.66)
$
0.96
$
(0.49)
$
0.47
BASIC SHARES OUTSTANDING
15,102
15,102
15,102
15,316
15,316
15,316
15,822
15,822
15,822
DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:
Continuing operations
0.09
0.16
0.25
(0.59)
(0.07)
(0.66)
0.95
(0.48)
0.47
DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING
15,232
15,232
15,232
15,316
15,316
15,316
15,926
15,926
15,926
-MORE-
THE DIXIE GROUP, INC.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION
1.Basis of Presentation
On September 13, 2021, The Dixie Group, Inc. ('the Company') consummated an asset purchase agreement concerning the machinery and inventory related to its commercial products. The following unaudited pro forma financial statements give effect to the sale of the Company's commercial related business. The unaudited pro forma balance sheet as of June 26, 2021, the date of the Company's most recently filed balance sheet, has been prepared assuming the sale of the commercial business was consummated as of that date. The unaudited pro forma statements of operations for six months ended June 26, 2021, the twelve months ended December 26, 2020 and the twelve months ended December 28, 2019 have been prepared in accordance with the SEC's pro forma rules under S-X Article 11 assuming that the sale of the commercial business occurred as of December 30, 2018, the first day of the first year presented. All material adjustments required to reflect the consummation of the sale of the commercial business are set forth in the columns under the label 'Pro Forma Adjustments'. The data presented in the columns labeled 'As Reported' is derived from the Company's historical unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of June 26, 2021 and the consolidated statements of operations for the six months ended June 26, 2021, the twelve months ended December 26, 2020 and the twelve months ended December 28, 2019. The unaudited pro forma financial data is presented for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of the results of future operations or future financial position of the Company or the actual results of operations or financial position that would have occurred had the sale of the commercial business been consummated as of the dates indicated above.
The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information is presented based on currently available information and assumptions, as described in the accompanying notes, that our management believes are reasonable under the circumstances. The parties have entered into a Transition Services Agreement with activity to be billed at internal cost. The pro forma adjustments do not include any estimate of activity under the Transition Services Agreement.
The unaudited pro forma financial statements and accompanying notes should be read in conjunction with our historical financial statements and accompanying notes thereto, and our Quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the six months ended June 26, 2021 and Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the years ended December 26, 2020 and December 28, 2019.
The Dixie Group Inc. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 21:31:04 UTC.