The Dixie Group Reschedules 2021 Q3 Earnings Release and Conference Call

11/11/2021 | 03:37am EST
DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / THE DIXIE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:DXYN) today announced that in order to allow additional time to prepare financials, as restated due to the divestiture of the Company's commercial operations, for presentation in a press release, the Company has rescheduled the conference call with the management regarding results for the 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release to Friday, November 12th, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.


DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / THE DIXIE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:DXYN) today announced that in order to allow additional time to prepare financials, as restated due to the divestiture of the Company's commercial operations, for presentation in a press release, the Company has rescheduled the conference call with the management regarding results for the 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release to Friday, November 12th, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for

Friday, November 12th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET, dial-in information as follows:

877-407-0989

Conference ID No. 13723869

To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.

A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website: https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast, dial-in information as follows:

877-660-6853

Conference ID No: 13723869

The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of carpet and rugs to higher-end residential customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, and Dixie Home Brands.

CONTACT:
Allen Danzey
Chief Financial Officer
706-876-5865
allen.danzey@dixiegroup.com

SOURCE: The Dixie Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672270/The-Dixie-Group-Reschedules-2021-Q3-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call

Disclaimer

The Dixie Group Inc. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 08:36:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
