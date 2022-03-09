Amendment to US Registration Statement

In connection with the business combination between The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) and Noble Corporation (“Noble”) announced on 10 November 2021 ( link ), Noble has filed an amendment to the registration statement (the “Amendment”), as initially filed on Form S-4 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on 20 December 2021.

The Amendment can be accessed via Noble’s website ( link ).

For further information, please contact:

Michael Harboe-Jørgensen

Head of Investor Relations

+45 2328 5733

Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com





