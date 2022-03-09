Log in
    DRLCO   DK0061135753

THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S

(DRLCO)
Amendment to US Registration Statement

03/09/2022 | 05:57pm EST
In connection with the business combination between The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) and Noble Corporation (“Noble”) announced on 10 November 2021 (link), Noble has filed an amendment to the registration statement (the “Amendment”), as initially filed on Form S-4 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on 20 December 2021.

The Amendment can be accessed via Noble’s website (link).

For further information, please contact:
Michael Harboe-Jørgensen
Head of Investor Relations
+45 2328 5733
Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com


 

