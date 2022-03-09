Amendment to US Registration Statement

In connection with the business combination between The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) and Noble Corporation (“Noble”) announced on 10 November 2021 (link), Noble has filed an amendment to the registration statement (the “Amendment”), as initially filed on Form S-4 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on 20 December 2021.
The Amendment can be accessed via Noble’s website (link).
