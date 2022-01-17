Drilling of 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling and Aker BP agree to rig swap for extended scope offshore Norway

17 January, 2022

"We're delighted to confirm this contract following the news in December 2021 about our agreement to renew the frame agreement with Aker BP. Maersk Integrator will be employed to assist with the continued development of the Valhall and Hod fields, building on the excellent groundwork laid by the Maersk Reacher team in our collaboration with Aker BP. Our collaboration has provided ample proof that by working closely together based on shared incentives, we're able to produce remarkable efficiency gains to the benefit of all parties, lowering emissions and cost per barrel," says COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.

"Aker BP's commitment to this rig swap arrangement and contract for Maersk Integrator means we expect a further increase in efficiency for the intervention and stimulation activities at the Valhall and Hod fields. The contract is another testament to the joint team's ability to find a win-win solution in the current market conditions," says Tommy Sigmundstad, SVP Drilling & Wells in Aker BP.

Maersk Integrator is an ultra-harsh environment CJ70 XLE jack-up rig, designed for year-round operations in the North Sea and featuring hybrid, low-emission upgrades. It was delivered in 2015 and is currently warm-stacked in Åmøyfjorden outside Stavanger, Norway after completing a drilling campaign for Aker BP in November 2021.