Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRLCO   DK0061135753

THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S

(DRLCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Drilling of 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling and Aker BP agree to rig swap for extended scope offshore Norway

01/17/2022 | 01:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press release

17 January, 2022

Maersk Drilling and Aker BP agree to rig swap for extended scope offshore Norway Maersk Drilling and Aker BP have entered into a rig swap agreement whereby the jack-up rig Maersk Reacher is to be replaced by the low-emission jack-up rig Maersk Integrator offshore Norway end-February/early March 2022. Maersk Integrator will be prepared for well intervention and stimulation activities at the Valhall and Hod fields. The previously announced Maersk Reacher work scope will accordingly be transferred on to the Maersk Integrator with an added scope estimated to eight months, which means that Maersk Integrator will be employed until January 2023. This contract swap arrangement will add approximately USD 29m to Maersk Drilling's revenue backlog.

"We're delighted to confirm this contract following the news in December 2021 about our agreement to renew the frame agreement with Aker BP. Maersk Integrator will be employed to assist with the continued development of the Valhall and Hod fields, building on the excellent groundwork laid by the Maersk Reacher team in our collaboration with Aker BP. Our collaboration has provided ample proof that by working closely together based on shared incentives, we're able to produce remarkable efficiency gains to the benefit of all parties, lowering emissions and cost per barrel," says COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.

"Aker BP's commitment to this rig swap arrangement and contract for Maersk Integrator means we expect a further increase in efficiency for the intervention and stimulation activities at the Valhall and Hod fields. The contract is another testament to the joint team's ability to find a win-win solution in the current market conditions," says Tommy Sigmundstad, SVP Drilling & Wells in Aker BP.

Maersk Integrator is an ultra-harsh environment CJ70 XLE jack-up rig, designed for year-round operations in the North Sea and featuring hybrid, low-emission upgrades. It was delivered in 2015 and is currently warm-stacked in Åmøyfjorden outside Stavanger, Norway after completing a drilling campaign for Aker BP in November 2021.

Disclaimer

Maersk Drilling A/S published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 06:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S
01:25aMaersk Signs Rig Swap Deal With Aker BP For Low-Emission Rig
MT
01:15aDRILLING OF 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling and Aker BP agree to rig swap for extended scope of..
PU
01/16Maersk Drilling-Noble Merger Wins Norwegian Antitrust Clearance
MT
01/15MAERSK DRILLING AND NOBLE BUSINESS C : Update on process with the Norwegian Competition Au..
AQ
01/14Maersk Drilling Wins $20 Million Contract Extension for TotalEnergies Project in Surina..
MT
01/14DRILLING OF 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling awarded one-well extension for Maersk Valiant
PU
2021DRILLING OF 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling launches Horizon56 to drive digitalisation of the i..
PU
2021Maersk Drilling releases Q3 2021 financial information
AQ
2021The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
2021Aker BP, Maersk Drilling Sign $1 Billion Jack-Up Rig Drilling Deal
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 170 M - -
Net income 2021 41,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 632 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 686 M 1 687 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 2 383
Free-Float -
Chart THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S
Duration : Period :
The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 40,84 $
Average target price 47,94 $
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jørn Madsen Chief Executive Officer
Christine J. Morris Chief Financial Officer
Claus Michael Hemmingsen Chairman
Brian Nygaard Chief Process & Information Officer
Frederik Smidth Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S3.90%1 687
NORTHERN OCEAN LTD.-5.01%76 539 487
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED11.57%8 628
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION4.62%4 980
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.28.27%3 283
VALARIS LIMITED13.08%3 053