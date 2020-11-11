Log in
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S

Drilling of 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling awarded one-well exploration contract for Maersk Viking in Brunei Darussalam

11/11/2020

'We're happy to get this opportunity to add further to our great relationship with BSP. Our jack-up rig Maersk Convincer has been operating offshore Brunei Darussalam for several years now, and our performance has been recognised by Shell as Jack-up of the Year in both 2018 and 2019. I'm certain that Maersk Viking with its high-spec capabilities in combination with our fantastic crew will add even more value to our strong collaboration with BSP,' says Morten Kelstrup, COO, Maersk Drilling.

Maersk Vikingis a high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship which was delivered in 2013. It is currently warm-stacked in Johor, Malaysia after completing a drilling campaign in the Bay of Bengal earlier this year.

Maersk Drilling A/S published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 06:08:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 036 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 626 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,59x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 946 M 947 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 850
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S
Duration : Period :
The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 30,97 $
Last Close Price 22,92 $
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jørn Madsen Chief Executive Officer
Claus Michael Hemmingsen Chairman
Morten Kelstrup Chief Operating Officer
Jesper Ridder Olsen Chief Financial Officer
Brian Nygaard Chief Process & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S-68.75%947
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-54.42%6 164
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-38.82%4 057
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.-61.41%1 884
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-84.45%658
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-66.90%652
