Drilling of 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling awarded one-well exploration contract for Maersk Viking in Brunei Darussalam

'We're happy to get this opportunity to add further to our great relationship with BSP. Our jack-up rig Maersk Convincer has been operating offshore Brunei Darussalam for several years now, and our performance has been recognised by Shell as Jack-up of the Year in both 2018 and 2019. I'm certain that Maersk Viking with its high-spec capabilities in combination with our fantastic crew will add even more value to our strong collaboration with BSP,' says Morten Kelstrup, COO, Maersk Drilling.

Maersk Vikingis a high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship which was delivered in 2013. It is currently warm-stacked in Johor, Malaysia after completing a drilling campaign in the Bay of Bengal earlier this year.