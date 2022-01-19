Drilling of 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling secures 21-month contract with TotalEnergies

19 January, 2022

"We're happy to build further on our long-standing collaboration with TotalEnergies by adding this long-term contract which means that two of our rigs will be working for TotalEnergies in Danish waters this year. Maersk Reacher will be available for the job after being released from its current work scope in Norway through the planned rig swap with Maersk Integrator," says Claus Bachmann, Head of North Sea Division in Maersk Drilling.

Maersk Reacher is a 350ft, Gusto-engineered MSC CJ50 high-efficiency jack-up rig which was delivered in 2009. It is currently operating offshore Norway where it is scheduled to be replaced in a rig swap with Maersk Integrator end-February/early March 2022. Maersk Reacher will undergo a special periodic survey prior to commencing the contract with TotalEnergies.