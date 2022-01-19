Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S
  News
  7. Summary
    DRLCO   DK0061135753

THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S

(DRLCO)
  Report
Drilling of 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling secures 21-month contract with TotalEnergies

01/19/2022 | 01:12am EST
Press release

19 January, 2022

Maersk Drilling secures 21-month contract with TotalEnergies Maersk Drilling has been awarded a contract with TotalEnergies E&P Danmark which will employ the high-efficiency jack-up rig Maersk Reacher for well intervention services in the Danish North Sea. The contract is expected to commence in July 2022, with a duration of 21 months. The contract includes options to extend the duration by up to 27 additional months.

"We're happy to build further on our long-standing collaboration with TotalEnergies by adding this long-term contract which means that two of our rigs will be working for TotalEnergies in Danish waters this year. Maersk Reacher will be available for the job after being released from its current work scope in Norway through the planned rig swap with Maersk Integrator," says Claus Bachmann, Head of North Sea Division in Maersk Drilling.

Maersk Reacher is a 350ft, Gusto-engineered MSC CJ50 high-efficiency jack-up rig which was delivered in 2009. It is currently operating offshore Norway where it is scheduled to be replaced in a rig swap with Maersk Integrator end-February/early March 2022. Maersk Reacher will undergo a special periodic survey prior to commencing the contract with TotalEnergies.

Disclaimer

Maersk Drilling A/S published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 06:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 201 M - -
Net income 2021 45,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 632 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 651 M 1 651 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 383
Free-Float 48,9%
