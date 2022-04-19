Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRLCO   DK0061135753

THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S

(DRLCO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  04/13 10:59:42 am EDT
362.60 DKK   -2.32%
01:15aMaersk Drilling Gains One-Year Extension For Oil Rig in Australia
MT
01:14aDRILLING OF 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling secures one-year contract extension for Mærsk Deliverer in Australia
PU
04/12Maersk Drilling, Noble Merger Secures Antitrust Nods In Three Countries; UK Approval Pending
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Drilling of 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling secures one-year contract extension for Mærsk Deliverer in Australia

04/19/2022 | 01:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press release

19 April, 2022

Maersk Drilling secures one-year contract extension for Mærsk Deliverer in Australia INPEX Operations Australia P/L has exercised an option to extend the provisioning of the ultra-deepwater semi-submersible rig Mærsk Deliverer for drilling services at the Ichthys Field in the Browse Basin offshore Western Australia. The contract extension has a duration of one year and is expected to commence in July 2023, in direct continuation of the rig's current contract. One one-year option remains on the contract.

The operations in Australia will continue to be carried out with a particular focus on bringing value to the local community. Since arriving in the country in 2020, Mærsk Deliverer has employed a crew consisting of more than 80% Australian nationals, thereby significantly exceeding the contractual requirement of 40%. In addition, the rig follows Maersk Drilling's global policy of using local suppliers when possible.

"We're delighted to confirm that Mærsk Deliverer and its dedicated crew will continue to support INPEX and create value for the Western Australia community into 2024. The campaign at the Ichthys Field has reached several key milestones, including that Mærsk Deliverer was the first-ever rig to use managed pressure drilling in Australian waters," says COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.

Mærsk Deliverer is a DSS-21 column stabilised dynamically positioned semi-submersible drilling rig, able to operate in water depths up to 10,000ft. It is currently operating offshore Australia.

Disclaimer

Maersk Drilling A/S published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 05:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S
01:15aMaersk Drilling Gains One-Year Extension For Oil Rig in Australia
MT
01:14aDRILLING OF 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling secures one-year contract extension for Mærsk Deliv..
PU
04/12Maersk Drilling, Noble Merger Secures Antitrust Nods In Three Countries; UK Approval Pe..
MT
04/12Noble Corporation and Maersk Drilling provide an update on the merger control process
AQ
04/11U.S. Registration Statement declared effective by the SEC
AQ
04/11Maersk Drilling Wins $43 Million Contract To Plug, Abandon 31 Wells in North Sea
MT
04/11DRILLING OF 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling secures 19-month P&A contract through rig sharing a..
PU
04/06Results of the Annual General Meeting of Maersk Drilling
AQ
04/06TRANSCRIPT : The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
04/04DRILLING OF 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling secures one-year multi-country commitment for drill..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 052 M - -
Net income 2022 -44,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 545 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -51,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 187 M 2 171 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 2 481
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S
Duration : Period :
The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 52,96 $
Average target price 45,68 $
Spread / Average Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jørn Madsen Chief Executive Officer
Christine J. Morris Chief Financial Officer
Claus Michael Hemmingsen Chief Executive Officer
Brian Nygaard Chief Process & Information Officer
Frederik Smidth Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S41.53%2 171
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.7.94%15 856
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED24.16%8 379
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.106.20%5 156
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-3.08%4 673
VALARIS LIMITED49.47%4 036