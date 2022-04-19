Drilling of 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling secures one-year contract extension for Mærsk Deliverer in Australia

19 April, 2022

The operations in Australia will continue to be carried out with a particular focus on bringing value to the local community. Since arriving in the country in 2020, Mærsk Deliverer has employed a crew consisting of more than 80% Australian nationals, thereby significantly exceeding the contractual requirement of 40%. In addition, the rig follows Maersk Drilling's global policy of using local suppliers when possible.

"We're delighted to confirm that Mærsk Deliverer and its dedicated crew will continue to support INPEX and create value for the Western Australia community into 2024. The campaign at the Ichthys Field has reached several key milestones, including that Mærsk Deliverer was the first-ever rig to use managed pressure drilling in Australian waters," says COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.

Mærsk Deliverer is a DSS-21 column stabilised dynamically positioned semi-submersible drilling rig, able to operate in water depths up to 10,000ft. It is currently operating offshore Australia.