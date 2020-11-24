Log in
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S

THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S

DRLCO
Drilling of 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling selected for two-rig Suriname campaign by Total

11/24/2020 | 01:13am EST
The CLOA is conditional upon finalisation of the formal contract as well as certain other customary conditions. Maersk Drilling will provide an update upon conclusion of a formal contract.

'We're delighted to get this opportunity to add further to our long-standing relationship with Total through a two-rig contract, building on our previous collaboration on deepwater exploration projects and on Maersk Drilling's recent experience with starting up operations in Suriname for Mærsk Developer,' says COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.

Mærsk Developer is a DSS-21 column-stabilised dynamically positioned semi-submersible rig, able to operate in water depths up to 10,000 ft. It was delivered in 2009 and is currently operating offshore Suriname.

Maersk Valiant is a high-specification 7th generation drillship with integrated MPD capability which was delivered in 2013. It is currently warm-stacked in Aruba after finishing a campaign in Mexico earlier this year.

Maersk Drilling A/S published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 06:12:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 045 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 622 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 169 M 1 167 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 850
Free-Float 48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jørn Madsen Chief Executive Officer
Claus Michael Hemmingsen Chairman
Morten Kelstrup Chief Operating Officer
Jesper Ridder Olsen Chief Financial Officer
Brian Nygaard Chief Process & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S-59.60%1 167
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-46.07%5 764
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-35.29%3 845
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.-49.24%2 169
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-79.94%849
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-57.14%767
