Drilling of 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling adds well intervention scope for low-emission rig with Equinor

27 May, 2021

The contract extension is entered under the Master Framework Agreement between Equinor and Maersk Drilling, in which the parties have committed to collaborate on technology advancements and further initiatives to limit greenhouse gas emissions. The contract with Equinor Energy AS contains a performance bonus scheme based on rewarding reduced CO 2 and NOx emissions.

Maersk Intrepid is an ultra-harsh environment CJ70 jack-up rig, designed for year-round operations in the North Sea and featuring hybrid, low-emission upgrades. It was delivered in 2014 and is currently operating at Martin Linge for Equinor.