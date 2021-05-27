Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S
  News
  Summary
    DRLCO   DK0061135753

THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S

(DRLCO)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Drilling of 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling adds well intervention scope for low-emission rig with Equinor

05/27/2021 | 01:05am EDT
Press release

27 May, 2021

Maersk Drilling adds well intervention scope for low-emission rig with Equinor Equinor Energy AS has exercised an option to add well intervention work at the Martin Linge field offshore Norway to the previously agreed work scope for the ultra-harsh environment jack-up rig Maersk Intrepid. The well intervention scope has an estimated duration of 29 days. The firm value of the contract extension is approximately USD 9.9m, including integrated services but excluding potential performance bonuses.

The contract extension is entered under the Master Framework Agreement between Equinor and Maersk Drilling, in which the parties have committed to collaborate on technology advancements and further initiatives to limit greenhouse gas emissions. The contract with Equinor Energy AS contains a performance bonus scheme based on rewarding reduced CO2 and NOx emissions.

Maersk Intrepid is an ultra-harsh environment CJ70 jack-up rig, designed for year-round operations in the North Sea and featuring hybrid, low-emission upgrades. It was delivered in 2014 and is currently operating at Martin Linge for Equinor.

Disclaimer

Maersk Drilling A/S published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 05:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 131 M - -
Net income 2021 -73,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 985 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -23,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 665 M 1 668 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 383
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S
Duration : Period :
The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 41,59 $
Last Close Price 40,33 $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jørn Madsen Chief Executive Officer
Christine J. Morris Chief Financial Officer
Claus Michael Hemmingsen Chairman
Brian Nygaard Chief Process & Information Officer
Frederik Smidth Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S27.66%1 668
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED12.50%8 455
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION24.59%4 763
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.19.04%2 975
TRANSOCEAN LTD.57.14%2 241
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.57.98%1 514