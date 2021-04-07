Log in
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S

THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S

(DRLCO)
  Report
News 


Drilling of 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling awarded four-well drillship contract with Shell in Malaysia

04/07/2021 | 01:04am EDT
Press release

7 April, 2021

Maersk Drilling awarded four-well drillship contract with Shell in Malaysia Maersk Drilling has secured a contract with Shell Malaysia for the 7th generation drillship Maersk Viking to drill four development wells at the Gumusut-Kakap project offshore Malaysia. The contract is expected to commence in December 2021, with an estimated duration of 150 days. The firm contract value is approximately USD 34m, including a mobilisation fee. The contract includes five additional one-well options for work offshore Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brunei Darussalam.

'We're delighted to confirm that Maersk Viking will return to Shell Malaysia for work on the Gumusut-Kakap project. In this way, we will be able to build further on the great collaboration that the rig's highly capable crew has established during its current campaign with Brunei Shell Petroleum,' says COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.

Maersk Viking is a high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship which was delivered in 2013. It is currently operating offshore Brunei Darussalam.

Disclaimer

Maersk Drilling A/S published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 05:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 009 M - -
Net income 2021 -76,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 003 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 722 M 1 718 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 2 383
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S
Duration : Period :
The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 38,46 $
Last Close Price 41,70 $
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target -7,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jørn Madsen Chief Executive Officer
Christine J. Morris Chief Financial Officer
Claus Michael Hemmingsen Chairman
Brian Nygaard Chief Process & Information Officer
Frederik Smidth Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S35.55%1 718
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED23.63%8 535
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION14.75%4 662
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.15.93%2 896
TRANSOCEAN LTD.50.22%2 208
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.32.51%1 305
