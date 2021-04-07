Drilling of 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling awarded four-well drillship contract with Shell in Malaysia

7 April, 2021

'We're delighted to confirm that Maersk Viking will return to Shell Malaysia for work on the Gumusut-Kakap project. In this way, we will be able to build further on the great collaboration that the rig's highly capable crew has established during its current campaign with Brunei Shell Petroleum,' says COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.

Maersk Viking is a high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship which was delivered in 2013. It is currently operating offshore Brunei Darussalam.