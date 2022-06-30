Log in
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S

(DRLCO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:23 2022-06-30 am EDT
297.60 DKK   -1.39%
06/29Maersk Drilling Wins Contract To Deliver Jack-up Rig To Shell Unit
MT
06/29DRILLING OF 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling awarded one-well contract with Shell in the UK North Sea
PU
06/23Shelf Drilling Plans Private Placement of Shares to Help Fund $375 Million Jackup Rigs Deal
MT
Reporting of transactions made by board members, executives and their closely associated persons

06/30/2022 | 04:18am EDT
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, article 19, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transaction(s) made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Maersk Drilling and/or their closely associated persons related to Maersk Drilling’s shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Details of the reporting person / closely associated person
Name Jørn Peter Madsen
Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer
Name The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S
LEI code 549300Q6RULS8O2KBM54
Details of the transaction(s)
Description of the financial instrument Shares (ISIN: DK0061135753)
Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to cover taxes from vesting of restricted share units granted under long-term incentive programme
Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 302.60 10,000
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  

10,000
DKK 3,026,000
Date of the transaction 2022-06-29, 14:50 UTC
Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:
Michael Harboe-Jørgensen
Head of Investor Relations
+45 23 28 57 33
Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com

Kristoffer Apollo
Head of Media Relations
+45 27 90 31 02
Kristoffer.Apollo@maerskdrilling.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 072 M - -
Net income 2022 -15,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 545 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -92,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 754 M 1 754 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 481
Free-Float 48,9%
Managers and Directors
Jørn Madsen Chief Executive Officer
Christine J. Morris Chief Financial Officer
Claus Michael Hemmingsen Chief Executive Officer
Brian Nygaard Chief Process & Information Officer
Frederik Smidth Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S17.80%1 754
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.0.29%14 854
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED12.59%7 927
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.84.73%4 609
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-6.15%4 248
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.94.56%3 565