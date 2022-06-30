Reporting of transactions made by board members, executives and their closely associated persons

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, article 19, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transaction(s) made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Maersk Drilling and/or their closely associated persons related to Maersk Drilling’s shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Details of the reporting person / closely associated person Name Jørn Peter Madsen Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer Name The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S LEI code 549300Q6RULS8O2KBM54 Details of the transaction(s) Description of the financial instrument Shares (ISIN: DK0061135753) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to cover taxes from vesting of restricted share units granted under long-term incentive programme Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 302.60 10,000 Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



10,000

DKK 3,026,000 Date of the transaction 2022-06-29, 14:50 UTC Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

