Reporting of transactions made by board members, executives and their closely associated persons

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, article 19, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transaction(s) made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Maersk Drilling and/or their closely associated persons related to Maersk Drilling’s shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
| Details of the reporting person / closely associated person
| Name
| Jørn Peter Madsen
| Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Chief Executive Officer
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| Details of the issuer
| Name
| The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S
| LEI code
| 549300Q6RULS8O2KBM54
| Details of the transaction(s)
| Description of the financial instrument
| Shares (ISIN: DK0061135753)
| Nature of the transaction
| Sale of shares to cover taxes from vesting of restricted share units granted under long-term incentive programme
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| DKK 302.60
| 10,000
| Aggregated information
|
10,000
DKK 3,026,000
| Date of the transaction
| 2022-06-29, 14:50 UTC
| Place of the transaction
| Outside a trading venue
For further information, please contact:
Michael Harboe-Jørgensen
Head of Investor Relations
+45 23 28 57 33
Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com
Kristoffer Apollo
Head of Media Relations
+45 27 90 31 02
Kristoffer.Apollo@maerskdrilling.com