Reporting of transactions made by board members, executives and their closely associated persons
06/30/2022 | 04:18am EDT
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, article 19, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transaction(s) made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Maersk Drilling and/or their closely associated persons related to Maersk Drilling’s shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
Details of the reporting person /closely associated person
Name
Jørn Peter Madsen
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer
Name
The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S
LEI code
549300Q6RULS8O2KBM54
Details of the transaction(s)
Description of the financial instrument
Shares (ISIN: DK0061135753)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares to cover taxes from vesting of restricted share units granted under long-term incentive programme