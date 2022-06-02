Duckhorn Portfolio : Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

The Duckhorn Portfolio Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results





Net Sales of $91.6 million

Net Income of $15.6 million; Adjusted Net Income of $19.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $32.9 million

Raises Fiscal Year 2022 Net Sales and Profitability Outlook

St. Helena, CA, June 2, 2022 - The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) (the "Company") today reported its financial results for the three months ended April 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

▪Net sales were $91.6 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 1.3%, versus the prior year period.

▪Gross profit was $44.0 million, a decrease of $3.0 million, or 6.3%, versus the prior year period. Including an adjustment for a $3.9 million seltzer inventory reserve, adjusted gross profit was $48.1 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 1.8%, versus the prior year period.

▪Net income was $15.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, versus $9.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the prior year period; adjusted net income was $19.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, versus $17.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted net income increased $2.0 million, or 11.5%, when compared against the prior year period, and adjusted earnings per share would have been $0.15 per diluted share in the prior year period if similarly burdened by public company costs and using the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 diluted share count.

▪Adjusted EBITDA was $32.9 million, similar to the prior year period of $32.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased $0.9 million, or 2.9%, and margin increased approximately 60 bps versus the prior year period when comparing adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter against the prior year period similarly burdened by public company costs.

▪Cash was $8.7 million as of April 30, 2022, with a leverage ratio of 1.9x net debt (net of deferred financing costs) to trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA.





"As we celebrate a full year of being a public company, we are proud to have established ourselves as the only pure-play luxury wine player of scale and are pleased with our strong, consistent financial performance" commented Alex Ryan, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. "The power of our portfolio and our ability to capitalize on the growing demand for luxury wine was evident in the quarter as we continue to achieve positive top line results against robust year-over-year comparisons and gain share in a dynamic market. Duckhorn Vineyards and Decoy continue to standout, as they both significantly outperformed the high-growth luxury wine segment and we believe we have runway for years of growth ahead.





Ryan continued, "Given the momentum we have sustained year-to-date, we are raising our Fiscal 2022 net sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS guidance. Our consumers and distributors recognize us for our quality and consistency, and we are positioned to deliver on our financial targets for the fiscal year. We remain confident in our ability to continue to execute our strategy and provide valuable returns for our stakeholders for years to come."

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Three months ended April 30, 2022 2021 Net sales growth 1.3 % 31.6 % Volume contribution (0.6) % 41.0 % Price / mix contribution 1.9 % (9.4) %

Three months ended April 30, 2022 2021 Wholesale - distributors 62.0 % 59.5 % Wholesale - California direct to retail 16.6 % 15.7 % DTC 21.4 % 24.8 % Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 %

Note: Sum of individual amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.





Net sales were $91.6 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 1.3%, versus $90.4 million in the prior year period. The increase in net sales was a result of positive 1.9% price/mix contribution related to favorable brand and channel mix contribution, which was partially offset by negative 0.6% volume growth. Evaluating our sales results on a three-year basis, which we believe is indicative of the underlying performance of the business without pandemic-related noise, net sales and volumes reflect compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of 13.3% and 19.9%, respectively.

Gross profit was $44.0 million, a decrease of $3.0 million, or 6.3%, versus the prior year period, related entirely to the $3.9 million seltzer inventory reserve and partially offset by favorable mix. Gross profit margin was 48.0%, down 390 basis points versus the prior year period as positive mix was fully offset by the seltzer inventory reserve. Adjusted gross profit was $48.1 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 1.8%, versus the prior year period, and adjusted gross profit margin was 52.5%, up 26 basis points versus the prior year period.





Total selling, general and administrative expenses were $23.1 million, a decrease of $8.1 million, or 25.9%, versus $31.1 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributed to IPO related expenses that existed in the prior year period, including equity-based compensation and transaction expenses, partially offset by marginally higher workforce-related expenses, among other items. Selling expenses also increased approximately $1.6 million primarily to support sales activities and the continued resurgence of business travel versus the prior year period.





Net income was $15.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, versus $9.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted net income was $19.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, versus $17.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The increase in adjusted net income was due to higher net sales, favorable brand and channel mix, lower interest expense and lower income tax expense, partially offset by increases in direct selling expenses, which were generally in line with net sales growth during the period. For comparison, adjusted net income for the third quarter of Fiscal 2021 would have been $17.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, if that earlier period reflected similar public company costs and diluted share count consistent with the third quarter of Fiscal 2022.





Adjusted EBITDA was $32.9 million, similar to the prior year period, as greater net sales and gross profit were offset by increased SG&A less equity-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA increased $0.9 million, or 2.9%, and margin increased approximately 60 bps versus the prior year when comparing adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter against the prior year period similarly burdened by public company costs.

Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

The Company is raising and narrowing its previously provided Fiscal 2022 guidance. For the year, we now expect to deliver adjusted EPS between $0.59 and $0.62 per diluted share versus Fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS of $0.58 per diluted share. Note that the provided annual range is negatively impacted by an increase in weighted average share count of approximately nine million shares or 8% on a year-over-year basis, a function of timing related to the Company's third quarter Fiscal 2021 initial public offering. Fiscal 2022 also includes a full year of public company costs, while Fiscal 2021 results include only a partial year of public company costs.





Accordingly, the Company views it as useful to consider these factors in evaluating our operating performance year-over-year. On a like-for-like basis, the guidance range provided for Fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS of $0.59 to $0.62 per diluted share is comparable to what would be an adjusted EPS of $0.52 per diluted share in Fiscal 2021 if that year had been burdened by a full year of public company costs and assuming a diluted share count consistent with our guidance for Fiscal 2022.





The Company's upwardly revised and narrowed guidance ranges for Fiscal year 2022 are as follows:

(amounts in millions, except per share data and percentages) Fiscal year ended July 31, 2022 Net sales $ 369.0 - $ 373.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 125.0 - $ 128.0 Adjusted EPS $ 0.59 - $ 0.62 Diluted share count 114.5 - 116.5 Effective tax rate 24 % - 26 %

About The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.

The Duckhorn Portfolio is North America's premier luxury wine company, with ten wineries, eight state-of-the-art winemaking facilities, seven tasting rooms and over 1,100 coveted acres of vineyards spanning 33 Estate properties. Established in 1976, when vintners Dan and Margaret Duckhorn founded Napa Valley's Duckhorn Vineyards, today, our portfolio features some of North America's most revered wineries, including Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing and Postmark. Sourcing grapes from our own Estate vineyards and fine growers in Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Anderson Valley, California's North and Central coasts, and Washington State, we offer a curated and comprehensive portfolio of acclaimed luxury wines with price points ranging from $20 to $200 across more than 15 varietals and 25 appellations. Our wines are available throughout the United States, on five continents, and in more than 50 countries around the world. To learn more, visit us at: https://www.duckhornportfolio.com/ . Investors can access information on our investor relations website at: https://ir.duckhorn.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the Company's results which are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company believes the following non-GAAP measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are useful in evaluating its operating

performance: adjusted gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude depreciation and amortization, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, purchase accounting adjustments, casualty losses or gains, impairment losses, changes in the fair value of derivatives, net of taxes, and certain other items which are not related to the Company's core operating performance. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's understanding of our past financial performance and our prospects for the future. The Company's management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate business performance in comparison to budgets, forecasts and prior period financial results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. A reconciliation is provided herein for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements.

"controlled company" under the rules of the New York Stock Exchange; the potential liquidity and trading of the Company's securities; the future trading prices of the Company's common stock and the impact of securities analysts' reports on these prices; and the risks identified in the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read the Company's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. The Company's business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except shares and per share data)

April 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets Cash $ 8,654 $ 4,244 Accounts receivable trade (net of allowance of $400 and $800, respectively) 39,104 33,253 Inventories, net 292,077 267,737 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,992 9,167 Total current assets 348,827 314,401 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net 253,279 240,939 Intangible assets, net 194,784 200,547 Goodwill 425,209 425,209 Other long-term assets 2,067 2,021 Total long-term assets 875,339 868,716 Total assets $ 1,224,166 $ 1,183,117 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,042 $ 3,556 Accrued expenses 25,294 21,557 Accrued compensation 11,025 16,845 Deferred revenue 3,528 3,102 Current maturities of long-term debt 10,510 11,324 Other current liabilities 490 397 Total current liabilities 55,889 56,781 Long-term liabilities Revolving line of credit, net 113,342 121,348 Long-term debt, net of current maturities and debt issuance costs 107,112 114,625 Deferred income taxes 86,667 86,667 Other long-term liabilities 981 1,458 Total long-term liabilities 308,102 324,098 Total liabilities 363,991 380,879 Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 115,167,763 issued and outstanding at April 30, 2022 and 115,046,793 issued and outstanding at July 31, 2021 1,152 1,150 Additional paid-in capital 730,033 726,903 Retained earnings 128,404 73,634 Total The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. equity 859,589 801,687 Non-controlling interest 586 551 Total equity 860,175 802,238 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,224,166 $ 1,183,117

THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except shares and per share data)

Three months ended April 30, Nine months ended April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales (net of excise taxes of $1,072, $1,368, $4,056 and $3,782, respectively) $ 91,584 $ 90,425 $ 294,501 $ 265,720 Cost of sales 47,622 43,496 148,652 132,759 Gross profit 43,962 46,929 145,849 132,961 Selling, general and administrative expenses 23,083 31,142 70,055 65,418 Casualty loss (gain), net 43 (421) 123 (6,636) Income from operations 20,836 16,208 75,671 74,179 Interest expense 1,618 3,755 4,860 10,947 Other income, net (1,046) (2,192) (2,477) (5,006) Total other expenses 572 1,563 2,383 5,941 Income before income taxes 20,264 14,645 73,288 68,238 Income tax expense 4,699 5,623 18,483 19,694 Net income 15,565 9,022 54,805 48,544 Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest - - (35) 4 Net income attributable to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. $ 15,565 $ 9,022 $ 54,770 $ 48,548 Net income per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.08 $ 0.48 $ 0.47 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.08 $ 0.47 $ 0.47 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 115,115,850 107,976,264 115,070,183 103,755,180 Diluted 115,281,724 108,404,009 115,347,808 104,123,270

THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

Nine months ended April 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 54,805 $ 48,544 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,345 16,434 Loss on disposal of assets 12 62 Change in fair value of derivatives (1,947) (4,818) Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,206 1,221 Loss on debt extinguishment - 272 Equity-based compensation 4,240 9,538 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable trade, net (5,851) (17,491) Inventories, net (24,340) (23,514) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,767 (5,848) Other long-term assets (46) (304) Accounts payable 1,535 4,176 Accrued expenses 4,550 11,677 Accrued compensation (5,820) 5,098 Deferred revenue 425 (3,381) Other current and long-term liabilities (26) (130) Net cash provided by operating activities 47,855 41,536 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (24,878) (11,452) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 80 52 Net cash used in investing activities (24,798) (11,400) Cash flows from financing activities Dividend to parent - (100,000) Proceeds from issuance of common stock pursuant to the initial public offering, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions - 187,500 Payments of deferred offering costs (270) (3,580) Payments under line of credit (77,000) (245,000) Borrowings under line of credit 68,000 140,500 Extinguishment of long-term debt - (38,131) Issuance of long-term debt - 38,131 Payments of long-term debt (8,538) (10,513) Repayment of capital leases - (8) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (839) - Debt issuance costs - (260) Net cash used in financing activities (18,647) (31,361) Net increase in cash 4,410 (1,225) Cash - Beginning of year 4,244 6,252 Cash - End of year $ 8,654 $ 5,027 Non-cash investing and financing activities Property and equipment additions in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 507 $ 639 Deferred offering costs in accounts payable, accrued expenses and prepaid expenses $ - $ 3,096 Cashless exercise of stock options $ 78 $ -

THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS, collectively referred to as "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," are commonly used in the Company's industry and should not be construed as an alternative to net income or earnings per share as indicators of operating performance (as determined in accordance with GAAP). These Non-GAAP Financial Measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company has included these Non-GAAP Financial Measures because it believes the measures provide management and investors with additional information to evaluate business performance in comparison to budgets, forecasts and prior year financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures are adjusted to exclude certain items that affect comparability. The adjustments are itemized in the tables below. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reason the Company considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating adjustments, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments set forth below. The presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or recurring items.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company calculates as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, purchase accounting adjustments, casualty losses or gains, impairment losses (including certain inventory charges), changes in the fair value of derivatives and certain other items which are not related to our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure the Company uses in evaluating its operational results. The Company believes adjusted EBITDA is a helpful measure to provide investors an understanding of how management regularly monitors the Company's core operating performance, as well as how management makes operational and strategic decisions in allocating resources. The Company believes adjusted EBITDA also provides management and investors consistency and comparability with the Company's past financial performance and facilitates period to period comparisons of operations, as it eliminates the effects of certain variations unrelated to its overall performance.

Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include:

•although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

•adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company's working capital needs;

•adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on the Company's debt;

•adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to the Company; and

•other companies, including companies in the Company's industry, may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, you should consider adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net income and the Company's other GAAP results. In evaluating adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company's presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by the types of items excluded from the calculation of adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted Gross Profit

Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company calculates as gross profit excluding the impact of purchase accounting adjustments (including depreciation and amortization related to purchase accounting), bulk wine losses, and certain inventory charges. We believe adjusted gross profit is a useful measure to us and our investors to assist in evaluating our operating performance because it provides consistency and direct comparability with our past financial performance between fiscal periods, as the metric eliminates the effects of non-cash or other expenses unrelated to our core operating performance that would result in fluctuations in a given metric for reasons unrelated to overall continuing operating performance. Adjusted gross profit should not be considered a substitute for gross profit or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company calculates as net income excluding the impact of non-cash equity-based compensation expense, purchase accounting adjustments, casualty losses or gains, impairment losses (including certain inventory charges), changes in the fair value of derivatives and certain other items unrelated to core operating performance, as well as the estimated income tax impacts of all such adjustments included in this non-GAAP performance measure. We believe adjusted net income assists us and our investors in evaluating our performance period-over-period. In calculating adjusted net income, we also calculate the following non-GAAP financial measures which adjust each GAAP-based financial measure for the relevant portion of each adjustment to reach adjusted net income:

•Adjusted net sales - calculated as net sales excluding the impact of purchase accounting and bulk wine losses;

•Adjusted SG&A - calculated as selling, general, and administrative expenses excluding the impacts of purchase accounting, transaction expenses, equity-based compensation, and COVID-19 costs;

•Adjusted income tax - calculated as the tax effect of all adjustments to reach adjusted net income based on the applicable blended statutory tax rate for the period.

Adjusted net income should not be considered a substitute for net income or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company calculates as adjusted net income divided by diluted share count for the applicable period. We believe adjusted EPS is useful to us and our investors because it improves comparability of results of operations from period to period. Adjusted EPS should not be considered a substitute for net income per share or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.

THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited, amounts in millions, except shares and per share data)

Three months ended April 30, 2022 Net

sales Gross

profit SG&A Adjusted EBITDA Income

tax Net

income Diluted

EPS GAAP results $91,584 $43,962 $23,083 $15,565 $4,699 $15,565 $0.14 Interest expense



1,618 Income tax expense



4,699 Depreciation and amortization expense

123 (1,933)

6,237 EBITDA $28,119 Purchase accounting adjustments

54

54 14 41 - Transaction expenses

(347)

347 87 259 - Inventory write-down 3,935 3,935 992 2,943 0.03 Change in fair value of derivatives



(990) (249) (741) (0.01) Equity-based compensation

(1,154)

1,365 313 1,052 0.01 Wildfire costs





43 11 32 - Non-GAAP results $91,584 $48,074 $19,649 $32,873 $5,867 $19,151 $0.17 Three months ended April 30, 2021 Net

sales Gross

profit SG&A Adjusted EBITDA Income

tax Net

income Diluted

EPS GAAP results $90,425 $46,929 $31,142 $9,022 $5,623 $9,022 $0.08 Interest expense



3,755 Income tax expense



5,623 Depreciation and amortization expense

176 (1,933)

5,554 EBITDA $23,954 Purchase accounting adjustments

126

126 32 94 - Transaction expenses (2,304) 2,304 585 1,719 0.02 Change in fair value of derivatives



(1,991) (505) (1,486) (0.01) Equity-based compensation

(8,962)

8,962 80 8,882 0.08 Wildfire costs (421) (107) (314) - COVID-19 costs



(12)

12 3 9 - Non-GAAP results $90,425 $47,231 $17,931 $32,946 $5,711 $17,926 $0.17





