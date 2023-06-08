Advanced search
    NAPA   US26414D1063

THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.

(NAPA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-08 pm EDT
13.83 USD   +1.10%
04:14pEarnings Flash (NAPA) THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO Reports Q3 EPS $0.16, vs. Street Est of $0.12
MT
04:11pDuckhorn Portfolio, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pThe Duckhorn Portfolio Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
The Duckhorn Portfolio Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

06/08/2023 | 04:06pm EDT
Raises Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

Net Sales of $91.2 million

Net Income of $16.8 million; Adjusted Net Income of $19.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $35.8 million

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) (the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the three months ended April 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net sales were $91.2 million, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 0.4%, versus the prior year period.
  • Gross profit was $50.5 million, an increase of $6.5 million, or 14.9%, versus the prior year period. Gross profit margin was 55.4%, up 740 basis points versus the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $51.0 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 6.0%, versus the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit margin was 55.8%, up 330 basis points versus the prior year period.
  • Net income was $16.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, versus $15.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted net income was $19.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, versus $19.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $35.8 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 9.0%, and margin increased 340 basis points versus the prior year period.
  • Cash was $36.1 million as of April 30, 2023. The Company’s leverage ratio was 1.7x net debt (net of deferred financing costs), to trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA.

“Given our consistent out-performance year-to-date and confidence in sustained momentum for the balance of the year, we are pleased to again be upwardly revising our Fiscal 2023 guidance,” commented Alex Ryan, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. “We believe we are well-positioned to meet our financial targets and to drive long-term value for our stockholders.”

“Our third quarter results provide another example of how our unique combination of superior brand strength, differentiated go to market strategy and advantaged scale enable us to continue taking share, even against an uncertain near-term macroeconomic environment.”

Ryan continued, “Our consistent third quarter performance, including volume growth and robust margin expansion, are a testament to both our operational fortitude and our customers’ resilience, as wine enthusiasts and trade partners alike continue to trust in our winery brands to deliver exceptional quality.”

Third Quarter 2023 Results

 

Three months ended April 30,

 

2023

 

2022

Net sales growth

(0.4

) %

 

1.3

%

Volume contribution

3.5

%

 

(0.6

) %

Price / mix contribution

(3.9

) %

 

1.9

%

 

Three months ended April 30,

 

2023

 

2022

Wholesale – Distributors

68.6

%

 

62.0

%

Wholesale – California direct to trade

17.5

 

 

16.6

 

DTC

13.9

 

 

21.4

 

Net sales

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

Net sales were $91.2 million, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 0.4%, versus $91.6 million in the prior year period. The decrease in net sales was primarily attributable to the impact of previously announced shifts in DTC channel shipments between Fiscal Q3 and Fiscal Q4 versus the prior year period, partially offset by price increases and volume contribution. Absent the planned shifts in DTC channel shipments, we would have seen low double digit net sales growth in the quarter, which speaks to the health of the business.

Gross profit was $50.5 million, an increase of $6.5 million, or 14.9%, versus the prior year period. Gross profit margin was 55.4%, improving 740 basis points versus the prior year period. Margins expanded as a result of favorable brand mix and price increases taken earlier in the fiscal year, lapping seltzer inventory reserves in the prior year period that were unrelated to our core operating performance, and partially offset by margin impacts from the shifts in DTC shipment timing. Adjusted gross profit was $51.0 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 6.0%, versus the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit margin was 55.8%, up 330 basis points versus the prior year period.

Total selling, general and administrative expenses were $24.0 million, an increase of $0.9 million, or 3.7%, versus $23.1 million in the prior year period. Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses were $20.5 million, an increase of $0.9 million, or 4.4%, versus the prior year period. The increase was largely attributable to higher compensation and other selling costs, partially offset by timing of expenses versus the prior year period.

Net income was $16.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, versus $15.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted net income was $19.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, versus $19.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The results for the quarter were bolstered by higher gross profit and partially offset by increases in operating and interest expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA was $35.8 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 9.0%, versus $32.9 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 340 basis points versus the prior year period. These results were primarily driven by higher sales volumes, price increases and favorable brand mix, partially offset by the impacts of the DTC shipment timing shifts and higher operating expenses noted earlier.

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

The Company is upwardly revising net sales, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS guidance previously provided for Fiscal 2023.

The Company’s revised guidance ranges are presented below for Fiscal 2023:

(amounts in millions, except per share data and percentages)

Fiscal year ended July 31, 2023

Net sales

$400

-

$404

Adjusted EBITDA

$138

-

$140

Adjusted EPS

$0.64

-

$0.66

Diluted share count

115

-

116

Effective tax rate

25%

-

27%

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast today to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 844-200-6205 from the U.S. and 929-526-1599 internationally, and enter confirmation code 085472. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Thursday, June 22, 2023 by dialing 929-458-6194 or 866-813-9403, and entering confirmation code 536706. There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.duckhorn.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.

The Duckhorn Portfolio is North America’s premier luxury wine company, with ten wineries, eight state-of-the-art winemaking facilities, seven tasting rooms and over 1,100 coveted acres of vineyards spanning 32 Estate properties. Established in 1976, when vintners Dan and Margaret Duckhorn founded Napa Valley’s Duckhorn Vineyards, today, our portfolio features some of North America’s most revered wineries, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing and Postmark. Sourcing grapes from our own Estate vineyards and fine growers in Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Anderson Valley, California’s North and Central coasts, and Washington State, we offer a curated and comprehensive portfolio of acclaimed luxury wines with price points ranging from $20 to $200 across more than 15 varietals and 31 appellations. Our wines are available throughout the United States, on five continents, and in more than 50 countries around the world. To learn more, visit us at: https://www.duckhornportfolio.com/. Investors can access information on our investor relations website at: https://ir.duckhorn.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the Company’s results, which are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company believes the following non-GAAP measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are useful in evaluating its operating performance: adjusted gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude depreciation and amortization, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, purchase accounting adjustments, casualty losses or gains, impairment losses, inventory write-downs, changes in the fair value of derivatives, and certain other items, net of the tax effects of all such adjustments, which are not related to the Company’s core operating performance. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader’s understanding of our past financial performance and our prospects for the future. The Company’s management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate business performance in comparison to budgets, forecasts and prior period financial results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. A reconciliation is provided herein for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters including statements regarding the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. For example, all statements The Duckhorn Portfolio makes relating to its estimated and projected financial results or its plans and objectives for future operations, growth initiatives or strategies are forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to manage the growth of its business; the Company’s reliance on its brand name, reputation and product quality; the effectiveness of the Company’s marketing and advertising programs, including the consumer reception of the launch and expansion of our product offerings; general competitive conditions, including actions the Company’s competitors may take to grow their businesses; overall decline in the health of the economy and the impact of inflation on consumer discretionary spending and consumer demand for wine; the occurrence of severe weather events (including fires, floods and earthquakes), catastrophic health events, natural or man-made disasters, social and political conditions, war or civil unrest; risks associated with disruptions in the Company’s supply chain for grapes and raw and processed materials, including corks, glass bottles, barrels, winemaking additives and agents, water and other supplies; risks associated with the disruption of the delivery of the Company’s wine to customers; the impact of COVID-19 and its variants on the Company’s customers, suppliers, business operations and financial results; disrupted or delayed service by the distributors and government agencies the Company relies on for the distribution of its wines outside of California; the Company’s ability to successfully execute its growth strategy; decreases in the Company’s wine score ratings by wine rating organizations; quarterly and seasonal fluctuations in the Company’s operating results; the Company’s success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, its officers, key employees or directors; the Company’s ability to protect its trademarks and other intellectual property rights, including its brand and reputation; the Company’s ability to comply with laws and regulations affecting its business, including those relating to the manufacture, sale and distribution of wine; the risks associated with the legislative, judicial, accounting, regulatory, political and economic risks and conditions specific to both domestic and to international markets; claims, demands and lawsuits to which the Company is, and may in the future, be subject and the risk that its insurance or indemnities coverage may not be sufficient; the Company’s ability to operate, update or implement its IT systems; the Company’s ability to successfully pursue strategic acquisitions and integrate acquired businesses; the Company’s potential ability to obtain additional financing when and if needed; the Company’s substantial indebtedness and its ability to maintain compliance with restrictive covenants in the documents governing such indebtedness; the Company’s sponsor’s significant influence over the Company, and the Company’s status as a “controlled company” under the rules of the New York Stock Exchange; the potential liquidity and trading of the Company’s securities; the future trading prices of the Company’s common stock and the impact of securities analysts’ reports on these prices; and the risks identified in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. The Company’s business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties. 

THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

April 30, 2023

 

July 31, 2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash

$

36,077

 

$

3,167

Accounts receivable trade, net

 

43,274

 

 

 

37,026

 

Inventories

 

327,313

 

 

 

285,430

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

10,929

 

 

 

13,898

 

Total current assets

 

417,593

 

 

 

339,521

 

Long-term assets

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

267,474

 

 

 

269,659

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

20,875

 

 

 

23,375

 

Intangible assets, net

 

186,116

 

 

 

191,786

 

Goodwill

 

425,209

 

 

 

425,209

 

Other long-term assets

 

5,286

 

 

 

1,963

 

Total long-term assets

 

904,960

 

 

 

911,992

 

Total assets

$

1,322,553

 

 

$

1,251,513

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

2,914

 

 

$

3,382

 

Accrued expenses

 

31,909

 

 

 

29,475

 

Accrued compensation

 

12,063

 

 

 

12,893

 

Deferred revenue

 

13,156

 

 

 

272

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

3,647

 

 

 

3,498

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

9,721

 

 

 

9,810

 

Other current liabilities

 

3,214

 

 

 

672

 

Total current liabilities

 

76,624

 

 

 

60,002

 

Long-term liabilities

 

 

 

Revolving line of credit, net

 

 

 

 

108,674

 

Long-term debt, net of current maturities and debt issuance costs

 

213,158

 

 

 

105,074

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

17,117

 

 

 

19,732

 

Deferred income taxes

 

90,483

 

 

 

90,483

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

2,217

 

 

 

387

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

322,975

 

 

 

324,350

 

Total liabilities

 

399,599

 

 

 

384,352

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 115,293,780 issued and outstanding at April 30, 2023 and 115,184,161 issued and outstanding at July 31, 2022

 

1,153

 

 

 

1,152

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

735,871

 

 

 

731,597

 

Retained earnings

 

185,353

 

 

 

133,824

 

Total The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. stockholders' equity

 

922,377

 

 

 

866,573

 

Non-controlling interest

 

577

 

 

 

588

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

922,954

 

 

 

867,161

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,322,553

 

 

$

1,251,513

 

THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

Three months ended April 30,

 

Nine months ended April 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Net sales (net of excise taxes of $1,126, $1,072, $4,179 and $4,056, respectively)

$

91,242

 

 

$

91,584

 

 

$

302,901

 

 

$

294,501

 

Cost of sales

 

40,731

 

 

 

47,622

 

 

 

142,494

 

 

 

148,652

 

Gross profit

 

50,511

 

 

 

43,962

 

 

 

160,407

 

 

 

145,849

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

23,989

 

 

 

23,126

 

 

 

79,307

 

 

 

70,178

 

Income from operations

 

26,522

 

 

 

20,836

 

 

 

81,100

 

 

 

75,671

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

2,993

 

 

 

1,618

 

 

 

7,839

 

 

 

4,860

 

Other expense (income), net

 

729

 

 

 

(1,046

)

 

 

3,385

 

 

 

(2,477

)

Total other expenses, net

 

3,722

 

 

 

572

 

 

 

11,224

 

 

 

2,383

 

Income before income taxes

 

22,800

 

 

 

20,264

 

 

 

69,876

 

 

 

73,288

 

Income tax expense

 

6,006

 

 

 

4,699

 

 

 

18,358

 

 

 

18,483

 

Net income

 

16,794

 

 

 

15,565

 

 

 

51,518

 

 

 

54,805

 

Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

(35

)

Net income attributable to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.

$

16,797

 

 

$

15,565

 

 

$

51,529

 

 

$

54,770

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share of common stock:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.48

 

Diluted

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

115,255,671

 

 

 

115,115,850

 

 

 

115,209,972

 

 

 

115,070,183

 

Diluted

 

115,367,455

 

 

 

115,281,724

 

 

 

115,425,034

 

 

 

115,347,808

 

THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, in thousands)

 

Nine months ended April 30,

 

2023

 

2022

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

Net income

$

51,518

 

 

$

54,805

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

20,528

 

 

 

17,345

 

Loss on disposal of assets

 

75

 

 

 

12

 

Change in fair value of derivatives

 

2,943

 

 

 

(1,947

)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

774

 

 

 

1,206

 

Equity-based compensation

 

4,741

 

 

 

4,240

 

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable trade, net

 

(6,248

)

 

 

(5,851

)

Inventories

 

(39,278

)

 

 

(24,340

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

1,633

 

 

 

1,767

 

Other long-term assets

 

(508

)

 

 

(46

)

Accounts payable

 

(352

)

 

 

1,535

 

Accrued expenses

 

3,681

 

 

 

4,550

 

Accrued compensation

 

(831

)

 

 

(5,820

)

Deferred revenue

 

12,884

 

 

 

425

 

Other current and long-term liabilities

 

193

 

 

 

(26

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

51,753

 

 

 

47,855

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment, net of sales proceeds

 

(14,111

)

 

 

(24,798

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(14,111

)

 

 

(24,798

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

Payments under line of credit

 

(119,000

)

 

 

(77,000

)

Borrowings under line of credit

 

9,000

 

 

 

68,000

 

Issuance of long-term debt

 

225,833

 

 

 

 

Payments of long-term debt

 

(117,666

)

 

 

(8,538

)

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(648

)

 

 

(839

)

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

 

181

 

 

 

 

Payments for debt issuance costs

 

(2,432

)

 

 

 

Payments of deferred offering costs

 

 

 

 

(270

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(4,732

)

 

 

(18,647

)

Net increase in cash

 

32,910

 

 

 

4,410

 

Cash - Beginning of period

 

3,167

 

 

 

4,244

 

Cash - End of period

$

36,077

 

 

$

8,654

 

Supplemental cash flow information

 

 

 

Interest paid, net of amount capitalized

$

4,421

 

 

$

3,726

 

Income taxes paid

$

10,921

 

 

$

13,923

 

Non-cash investing activities

 

 

 

Property and equipment additions in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

332

 

 

$

507

 

THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS, collectively referred to as “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” are commonly used in the Company’s industry and should not be construed as an alternative to net income or earnings per share as indicators of operating performance (as determined in accordance with GAAP). These Non-GAAP Financial Measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company has included these Non-GAAP Financial Measures because it believes the measures provide management and investors with additional information to evaluate business performance in comparison to budgets, forecasts and prior year financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures are adjusted to exclude certain items that affect comparability. The adjustments are itemized in the tables below. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reason the Company considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating adjustments, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments set forth below. The presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or recurring items.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company calculates as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, purchase accounting adjustments, casualty losses or gains, changes in the fair value of derivatives and certain other items which are not related to our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure the Company uses in evaluating its operational results. The Company believes adjusted EBITDA is a helpful measure to provide investors an understanding of how management regularly monitors the Company’s core operating performance, as well as how management makes operational and strategic decisions in allocating resources. The Company believes adjusted EBITDA also provides management and investors consistency and comparability with the Company’s past financial performance and facilitates period to period comparisons of operations, as it eliminates the effects of certain variations unrelated to its overall performance.

Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include:

  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company’s working capital needs;
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on the Company’s debt;
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to the Company; and
  • other companies, including companies in the Company’s industry, may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, you should consider adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net income and the Company’s other GAAP results. In evaluating adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company’s presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by the types of items excluded from the calculation of adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted Gross Profit

Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company calculates as gross profit excluding the impact of purchase accounting adjustments (including depreciation and amortization related to purchase accounting), non-cash equity-based compensation expense and certain inventory charges. We believe adjusted gross profit is a useful measure to us and our investors to assist in evaluating our operating performance because it provides consistency and direct comparability with our past financial performance between fiscal periods, as the metric eliminates the effects of non-cash or other expenses unrelated to our core operating performance that would result in fluctuations in a given metric for reasons unrelated to overall continuing operating performance. Adjusted gross profit should not be considered a substitute for gross profit or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company calculates as net income excluding the impact of non-cash equity-based compensation expense, purchase accounting adjustments, casualty losses or gains, impairment losses (including certain inventory charges), changes in the fair value of derivatives and certain other items unrelated to core operating performance, as well as the estimated income tax impacts of all such adjustments included in this non-GAAP performance measure. We believe adjusted net income assists us and our investors in evaluating our performance period-over-period. In calculating adjusted net income, we also calculate the following non-GAAP financial measures which adjust each GAAP-based financial measure for the relevant portion of each adjustment to reach adjusted net income:

  • Adjusted SG&A – calculated as selling, general, and administrative expenses excluding the impacts of purchase accounting, transaction expenses and equity-based compensation; and
  • Adjusted income tax – calculated as the tax effect of all adjustments to reach adjusted net income based on the applicable blended statutory tax rate for the period.

Adjusted net income should not be considered a substitute for net income or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company calculates as adjusted net income divided by diluted share count for the applicable period. We believe adjusted EPS is useful to us and our investors because it improves the comparability of results of operations from period to period. Adjusted EPS should not be considered a substitute for net income per share or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.

THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Three months ended April 30, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

 

Three months ended April 30, 2023

 

Net

sales

 

Gross

profit

 

SG&A

 

Adjusted

EBITDA

 

Income

tax

 

Net

income

 

Diluted

EPS

GAAP results

$

91,242

 

$

50,511

 

 

$

23,989

 

 

$

16,797

 

 

$

6,006

 

 

$

16,797

 

$

0.15

Percentage of net sales

 

 

 

55.4

%

 

 

26.3

%

 

 

18.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,993

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,006

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

(1,903

)

 

 

7,238

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

33,034

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase accounting adjustments

 

 

 

224

 

 

 

 

 

224

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

165

 

 

 

 

Transaction expenses

 

 

 

 

 

(142

)

 

 

142

 

 

 

(60

)

 

 

202

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of derivatives

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

882

 

 

 

232

 

 

 

650

 

 

 

0.01

 

Equity-based compensation

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

(1,427

)

 

 

1,538

 

 

 

345

 

 

 

1,193

 

 

 

0.01

 

Non-GAAP results

$

91,242

 

 

$

50,954

 

 

$

20,517

 

 

$

35,820

 

 

$

6,582

 

 

$

19,007

 

 

$

0.16

 

Percentage of net sales

 

 

 

55.8

%

 

 

22.5

%

 

 

39.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended April 30, 2022

 

Net

sales

 

Gross

profit

 

SG&A

 

Adjusted

EBITDA

 

Income

tax

 

Net

income

 

Diluted

EPS

GAAP results

$

91,584

 

 

$

43,962

 

 

$

23,126

 

 

$

15,565

 

 

$

4,699

 

 

$

15,565

 

 

$

0.14

 

Percentage of net sales

 

 

 

48.0

%

 

 

25.3

%

 

 

17.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,618

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,699

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

 

123

 

 

 

(1,933

)

 

 

6,237

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

28,119

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase accounting adjustments

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

 

Transaction expenses

 

 

 

 

 

(347

)

 

 

347

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

259

 

 

 

 

Inventory write-down

 

 

 

3,935

 

 

 

 

 

3,935

 

 

 

992

 

 

 

2,943

 

 

 

0.03

 

Change in fair value of derivatives

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(990

)

 

 

(249

)

 

 

(741

)

 

 

(0.01

)

Equity-based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

(1,154

)

 

 

1,365

 

 

 

313

 

 

 

1,052

 

 

 

0.01

 

Wildfire costs

 

 

 

 

 

(43

)

 

 

43

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP results

$

91,584

 

 

$

48,074

 

 

$

19,649

 

 

$

32,873

 

 

$

5,867

 

 

$

19,151

 

 

$

0.17

 

Percentage of net sales

 

 

 

52.5

%

 

 

21.5

%

 

 

35.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: Sum of individual amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.


© Business Wire 2023
