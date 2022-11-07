Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. The Dust S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THD   PLTHDST00017

THE DUST S.A.

(THD)
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
11.15 PLN   -2.19%
04:16aPollution curbs lifted in Indian capital although air quality 'very poor'
RE
11/04India's Delhi shuts primary schools as air quality deteriorates
RE
11/03European Midday Briefing: Mood Hit by Hawkish Powell; BOE Up Next
DJ
Pollution curbs lifted in Indian capital although air quality 'very poor'

11/07/2022 | 04:16am EST
A man pushes a cycle rickshaw under a metro bridge amidst heavy smog in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Primary schools will reopen in India's capital New Delhi this week and curbs will be lifted on certain construction activities, authorities said on Monday, after pollution levels improved to the 'very poor' category from 'severe'.

Residents in the capital have been waking up in recent weeks to hazy mornings with the sky a shade of grey.

A thick layer of smog envelops the city in winter as cold, heavy air traps construction dust, vehicle emissions and smoke from crop stubble burning in neighbouring states, causing a surge in respiratory illnesses among its 20 million people.


Delhi's pattern of air pollution

The air quality index in nearly all monitoring stations in the city was between 300 to 400 or in the "very poor" category on Monday, which experts say leads to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

However it was an improvement on last week's reading of 400-500 in the index, which is described as "severe".

"Directions for work from home amended and offices functioning at full capacity from today," Delhi state environment minister Gopal Rai told reporters.

Primary schools will reopen on Wednesday.

The central and state governments ordered the closure of primary schools, banned the entry of diesel vehicles carrying non-essential goods and suspended most construction and demolition activity in the national capital region last week.

Rai said private demolition and construction will still remain banned, but public works relating to highways and power transmission will be permitted.

Air quality could worsen later this week, however, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said on its website.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about THE DUST S.A.
11/03Delhi's air a 'crime against humanity', spurs calls to close schools
RE
11/02Delhi to compensate labourers as construction stopped over pollution
RE
11/01Farm fires big culprit as Delhi air quality worsens
RE
10/31Delhi stops construction as pollution set to worsen from Tuesday
RE
10/27As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars
RE
10/24Delhi residents defy Diwali firecracker ban, pollution spikes
RE
10/19Diwali firecracker users face jail under New Delhi anti-pollution drive
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,03 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -2,34 M -0,50 M -0,50 M
Net cash 2021 1,72 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,2 M 4,50 M 4,50 M
EV / Sales 2020 100x
EV / Sales 2021 1 158x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart THE DUST S.A.
Duration : Period :
The Dust S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE DUST S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jakub Adam Wolff Chairman-Management Board
Jakub Kubiesa Chairman-Supervisory Board
Radoslaw Mieczyslaw Lapczynski Member-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Klysz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Przemyslaw Federowicz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE DUST S.A.-35.36%5
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.8.16%56 295
NETEASE, INC.-38.57%38 779
NEXON CO., LTD.8.59%14 214
KRAFTON, INC.-59.02%6 273
NCSOFT CORPORATION-37.09%5 828