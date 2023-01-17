Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. The Dust S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THD   PLTHDST00017

THE DUST S.A.

(THD)
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-15
14.80 PLN   +4.59%
Republican told gunmen to 'aim lower' in attacks on New Mexico Democrats

01/17/2023 | 02:04pm EST
Solomon Pena poses for a jail booking photograph after his arrest by the Albuquerque Police Department

(Reuters) - A failed Republican candidate in New Mexico who contracted gunmen to attack the homes of Democratic officials told assailants to shoot earlier in the evening and aim lower to increase the odds of injury or death, according to police records.

Solomon Peña, a defeated candidate for the state House of Representatives, is accused of masterminding the Albuquerque attacks on two county commissioners and two state legislators after visiting their homes to dispute his November election loss, police said.

Peña, described as a "right wing radical election denier" by Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, was arrested on Monday.

No one was hurt in the shootings, which followed heated arguments in which Peña showed the officials paperwork to back up claims of fraud in the race that he lost by 47 percentage points.

In a Jan. 3 attack on the row house of State Senator Linda Lopez, the legislator's 10-year-old daughter was awoken and felt dust fall on her face as bullets went through the wall of her bedroom, a criminal complaint said.

"Solomon wanted them to aim lower and shoot around 8 pm because occupants would more likely not be laying down," the complaint said, citing an unnamed source.

The gunmen aimed high in three previous attacks and were "nervous" about the instructions as they were more likely to end in "injury or death," the filing said.

Police said one assailant is cooperating with investigators.

Peña took part in the Lopez shooting to "ensure better target acquisition," but his armalite rifle jammed and alleged gunman Jose Trujillo fired 12 shots from a handgun, the complaint said.

Peña has previously been convicted of 19 felonies, including burglary, and imprisoned for around seven years, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

He posted a photo of himself on Twitter on Nov. 15 with a "Make America Great Again" sweatshirt, a "Trump 2024" flag, and a message that he, like former President Donald Trump, was not conceding his election.

(Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Andrew Hay


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 0,03 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -2,34 M -0,54 M -0,54 M
Net cash 2021 1,72 M 0,40 M 0,40 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,2 M 6,51 M 6,51 M
EV / Sales 2020 100x
EV / Sales 2021 1 158x
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart THE DUST S.A.
Duration : Period :
The Dust S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE DUST S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jakub Adam Wolff Chairman-Management Board
Jakub Kubiesa Chairman-Supervisory Board
Radoslaw Mieczyslaw Lapczynski Member-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Klysz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Przemyslaw Federowicz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE DUST S.A.21.81%7
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.0.14%59 996
NETEASE, INC.21.66%54 807
NEXON CO., LTD.-5.37%18 764
NCSOFT CORPORATION4.02%7 802
KRAFTON, INC.1.19%6 639