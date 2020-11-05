Log in
Court TV To World Premiere New Original Special 'Hollywood Predator: The Trial Of Harvey Weinstein' Sunday, November 8th At 7:00 P.M. (ET)

11/05/2020 | 01:15pm EST

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Court TV, the only multi-platform network devoted to live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials, today announced Hollywood Predator: The Trial of Harvey Weinstein, a brand-new, one-hour original special premiering on Sunday, November 8th at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Court TV was the only news organization covering the rape trial of Weinstein live as it happened and gavel-to-gavel. Hollywood Predator: The Trial of Harvey Weinstein is a deep dive into the fall of the movie mogul, giving viewers a chance to uncover exactly what happened in the New York courthouse that served as the stage for a trial many never thought possible.

Through testimonials, in-depth interviews, celebrity voices and striking media coverage, Hollywood Predator: The Trial of Harvey Weinstein will also spotlight the courageous women who decided to tell their powerful stories. The hour-long special will also explore how this pivotal time led to the #MeToo Movement rising to prominence as a phoenix from the ashes of Weinstein's once-legendary career.

Court TV is available to be seen on cable, over-the-air and over-the-top. Court TV is also live-streamed on CourtTV.com, YouTube TV, SiriusXM as well as the Court TV app for Roku®, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android and Apple devices. All feature robust and exclusive content from the massive Court TV library, including the nation's most compelling, high-profile cases over the past 20 years available on demand. Court TV is part of Katz Networks, a division of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

Contact:        Jim Weiss                  770-672-6504                       jim.weiss@scrippstv.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/court-tv-to-world-premiere-new-original-special-hollywood-predator-the-trial-of-harvey-weinstein-sunday-november-8th-at-700-pm-et-301167340.html

SOURCE Court TV

© PRNewswire 2020

