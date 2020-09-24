E W Scripps : ION Media Transaction

The E.W. Scripps Company Acquisition of ION Media
A transformative transaction
that creates a national networks business
Sept. 24, 2020
Scripps Creates New National Networks Business
-
The E.W. Scripps Company is acquiring ION Media to create a new national television networks business to take advantage of growth trends in the evolving media landscape.
-
ION, Katz and Newsy will reach nearly every American through free over-the-air broadcast, cable/satellite, over the top and digital distribution, with multiple advertising-supported programming streams.
-
Scripps will be the largest holder of broadcast spectrum and will be able to take an even greater leadership role in the development of future business models and monetization paths that leverage ATSC 3.0 and spectrum to benefit the American people.
-
Pending regulatory approval and after select ION station divestitures, Scripps will own 59 local television stations and 48 ION stations in 76 markets. In its first full year of operating ION, Scripps expects revenue of about $2.5 billion and double the EBITDA it would have expected that year.
Transaction Highlights
• Purchase price: $2.65 billion in cash
• $500 million of synergies in first six years, driven largely by our ownership of the Katz networks; reaching run rate of about $120 million a year
• Implied transaction multiple: 8.2x last 12 months EBITDA as of June 30, 2020; 5.9x with the full run-
|
|
rate synergies applied
|
|
•
|
Financing includes:
|
|
|
• $300 million of cash from recent divestitures and operations
|
|
|
• $600 million of preferred equity from Berkshire Hathaway
|
|
|
• $1.85 billion of secured and unsecured debt
|
+
|
•
|
Scripps' net leverage is expected to be about 5.2x at close.
-
ION's financials:
-
-
2019 revenue: $587 million; EBITDA: $335 million
-
LTM revenue: $558 million; EBITDA: $323 million
-
Revenue compounded annual growth rate since 2009: 12%
-
ION margins: more than 50%, including since the start of the pandemic
-
The transaction is expected to be accretive to Scripps' cash flow in 2021 and beyond. The return on invested capital associated with the transaction is expected to exceed Scripps' weighted average cost
|
of capital in the first year, 2021.
|
3
ION Media Investment Highlights
-
ION reaches more than 100 million homes through over-the-air and pay TV platforms and has consistently achieved annual revenue growth and EBITDA margins well beyond industry averages.
-
Today, it owns 71 broadcast television stations in 62 DMAs and reaches nearly 100 million U.S. TV households, or 96%, with its affiliates.
-
ION reaches both pay TV subscribers and cord cutters through the growing over-the-air viewing platform.
-
Rather than relying on retransmission fees, ION elects 'must-carry' to gain cable and satellite distribution.
-
ION has benefited from the growth in over-the-air viewing as consumers have bundled free broadcast television with subscription streaming services.
-
The network boasts the fifth-largest average primetime audience among both the broadcast and cable networks.
-
Through a collection of owned and affiliated television stations, ION sells advertising as though it were a cable network in the national advertising marketplace.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
The E.W. Scripps Company published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 11:44:06 UTC