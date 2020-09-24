E W Scripps : ION Media Transaction

The E.W. Scripps Company Acquisition of ION Media

Pending regulatory approval and after select ION station divestitures, Scripps will own 59 local television stations and 48 ION stations in 76 markets. In its first full year of operating ION, Scripps expects revenue of about $2.5 billion and double the EBITDA it would have expected that year.

Scripps will be the largest holder of broadcast spectrum and will be able to take an even greater leadership role in the development of future business models and monetization paths that leverage ATSC 3.0 and spectrum to benefit the American people.

ION, Katz and Newsy will reach nearly every American through free

The E.W. Scripps Company is acquiring ION Media to create a new national television networks business to take advantage of growth trends in the evolving media landscape.

Transaction Highlights

• Purchase price: $2.65 billion in cash

• $500 million of synergies in first six years, driven largely by our ownership of the Katz networks; reaching run rate of about $120 million a year

• Implied transaction multiple: 8.2x last 12 months EBITDA as of June 30, 2020; 5.9x with the full run-

rate synergies applied • Financing includes: • $300 million of cash from recent divestitures and operations • $600 million of preferred equity from Berkshire Hathaway • $1.85 billion of secured and unsecured debt + • Scripps' net leverage is expected to be about 5.2x at close.

ION's financials:

2019 revenue: $587 million; EBITDA: $335 million LTM revenue: $558 million; EBITDA: $323 million Revenue compounded annual growth rate since 2009: 12% ION margins: more than 50%, including since the start of the pandemic

The transaction is expected to be accretive to Scripps' cash flow in 2021 and beyond. The return on invested capital associated with the transaction is expected to exceed Scripps' weighted average cost