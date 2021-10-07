E W Scripps : Newsy hires award-winning journalists to staff 14 bureaus

Newsy hires award-winning journalists to staff 14 bureaus

Oct. 6, 2021

ATLANTA - Newsy, the nation's only free 24/7 broadcast news network, has hired award-winning journalists to staff its 14 bureaus across the country. New staff include veterans from ABC News, the Associated Press, CNN, Univision, the Wall Street Journal and more. Newsy bureaus are located in Atlanta; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Los Angeles; Missoula, Montana; Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Phoenix, Seattle, Tampa, Florida; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Washington D.C. The network's new, state-of-the-art broadcast studio and newsroom is in Atlanta.

"We believe it's imperative to have reporters all over the country, living in or near the communities they cover and interacting with people from all walks of life," said Eric Ludgood, head of Newsy. "That is going to help us capture the perspectives of a wide range of America."

Viewers can watch Newsy over the air using their TVs' built-in tuners or digital antennas, on Newsy.com , as well as streaming devices or services, including Apple TV, Fire TV, Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung, Sling, Vizio and Xumo. See all the ways to watch Newsy and check out Newsy's programming schedule here . The bureaus:

CHICAGO

Tyler Adkisson, Technology Correspondent

Adkisson focuses on science, health and technology. He was previously an anchor and reporter for NPR affiliate station KBIA.

Meg Hilling, National Correspondent

Hilling is a producer and reporter whose coverage ranges from breaking news to enterprise to investigative. She was previously a bureau reporter for NBC affiliate, KOB-TV, out of the Four Corners.

Lauren Magarino, National Correspondent

Magarino joined Newsy in 2018 and was previously at KOMU in mid-Missouri and CNBC.

Casey Mendoza, Entertainment Correspondent

Mendoza is Newsy's in-house pop culture nerd and entertainment critic.

Cat Sandoval, National Correspondent

Sandoval focuses on stories involving diversity and inclusion, especially those spotlighting Asian American people and issues. She previously owned a boutique production company in New York City whose clients included Mashable, NBC and the New York Daily News.

Ben Schamisso, National Correspondent

Schamisso focuses primarily on global affairs and immigration. Born and raised in Belgium, he was the lead videographer for Belgium's most prestigious soccer team and a producer for the Chicago Tribune.

DALLAS

Jamal Andress, Justice Correspondent

Andress' storytelling has taken him from Accra, Ghana, to cover international education, to Chicago's Southwest Side to report on the shooting of Laquan McDonald and the subsequent trial of Jason Van Dyke. In one of his most memorable interviews, Andress went to Charlottesville, Virginia, and spoke with Susan Bro, whose daughter Heather Heyer was killed during the "United the Right" rally a year earlier.

John Mone, National Correspondent

Mone has worked in television news for 20 years and was most recently at the Associated Press. Over the last 14 years, he covered some of the biggest breaking news stories and events, including being among the first wave of media to arrive in Haiti after a catastrophic earthquake destroyed much of the capital city, Port-au-Prince, and Leogane. He's covered the Olympics, World Cup, death of Michael Jackson, worst oil spill in U.S. history, and spent six months on the 2012 Romney presidential campaign.

Scott Withers, Meteorologist

After a four-time Emmy-winning career as an ABC News producer and reporter based out of Florida, Withers re-invented himself as a meteorologist, climate scientist and geologist. Before ABC News, he worked for CNN in New York, London and Atlanta.

DENVER

Matt Anzur, Sr. Producer/Editor

Anzurhas more than 15 years in television news, nearly 12 of those with Scripps in a variety of roles behind the camera. He started at KNXV in Phoenix as a general assignment photojournalist before moving to longer-form storytelling and investigations. He joined the Scripps Washington Bureau in 2013 as the National Investigative photographer, shooting award-winning stories seen on affiliate stations across the country.

Clayton Sandell, National Correspondent

Sandell joins the team after a long stint at ABC News, first as a producer in Washington, D.C., then as a correspondent based in Denver. He's reported on breaking news and feature stories across the country and around the world, traveling to the Arctic to report on climate change, Haiti and Hong Kong for political upheavals, Australia for missing airliner MH-370, and several U.S. states covering mass shootings.

LOS ANGELES

James Packard, National Correspondent

Packard is a trained pilot who has broken news in the aviation beat and through his coverage of the Boeing 737 MAX groundings.

MISSOULA

Eric Gaylord, Sr. Producer/Editor

Gaylord is an award-winning journalist with close to 30 years' experience in broadcast news. He found a passion for storytelling as a news photographer in Springfield, Missouri, and quickly climbed the ranks in Kansas City, Salt Lake City and St. Louis before moving into the production manager role at KDVR in Denver, Colorado.

Maritsa Georgiou, National Correspondent

Georgiou joins Newsy after years as an anchor at NBC Montana, where she specialized in COVID-19, politics and wildfire coverage. She's most widely known for her reporting on the planned removal of USPS blue collection boxes before the 2020 election, which earned her the 2021 Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Television Political Journalism.

NASHVILLE

Tammy Estwick, National Correspondent

Estwick was most recently with WDSU in New Orleans. Prior to that she spent almost a decade breaking news and telling stories in the Jackson, Mississippi, area.

Stephanie Sandoval, National Correspondent

Sandoval has experience in broadcast, print, radio and magazine writing. She started her career as a live truck operator at the local NBC affiliate station in Columbia, Missouri, and later worked her way up to weekend executive producer and reporter.

NEW YORK

Alex Miller, National Political Correspondent

Miller is a politics reporter who has covered Washington D.C., since 2015. She was previously a political reporter for Gray Television's Washington Bureau, where she covered Washington and the 2016 presidential campaign.

Mai Nolasco-Carranza, Sr. Producer/Editor

After three years as a videographer at the Washington, D.C. bureau, Nolasco-Carranza will be transitioning to New York City as a senior producer/editor. She has covered immigration, politics and the climate crisis.

Axel Turcios, National Correspondent

Turcios is an Emmy-Award winning journalist who was most recently at Univision 23 in Miami, where he appeared frequently on the national programs Primer Impacto, Noticiero Nacional Univision and Despierta América. Before joining Univision, he worked as a reporter for Telemundo in Las Vegas.

PHOENIX

Adi Guajardo, National Correspondent

Guajardo's coverage ranges from breaking news to special reports and investigations. Her reporting experience includes four mass shootings, historic protests, the Austin bombings, Hurricane Irma, immigration on the Texas border and wildfires. As the daughter of two immigrants, her coverage of mixed-status families living in the United States emphasizes the voices of those with lived experiences.

SAN FRANCISCO

Jason Bellini, National Correspondent

Bellini was previously a senior video correspondent for the Wall Street Journal, where he produced and hosted a flagship magazine-style show. He traveled the world to report on new technologies and other breakthroughs shaping our world. He has also worked for Bloomberg TV, CNBC, and CNN.

Lindsey Theis, Science and Health Correspondent

Theis is an award-winning storyteller who focuses on health and science, including the COVID-19 pandemic. She has also covered groundbreaking treatments, on-the-ground impacts of natural disasters like wildfires and floods and mental health topics.

SEATTLE

Sam Eaton, National Correspondent

Eatonhas covered the environment and climate change for national news outlets for 20+ years, earning three Society of Environmental Journalists Awards for Outstanding Beat Reporting and Outstanding Investigative Reporting along the way. Eaton has worked for Marketplace, PBS Newshour, PRI's The World and has taught climate change coverage to middle and high school students.

TAMPA

Haley Bull, National Correspondent

Bull was most recently from Scripps station WFTS in Tampa after time in Indianapolis and Southeast Texas, covering everything from breaking news to in-depth pieces.

Taylor Vinson, Sr. Producer/Editor

Vinson is joining Newsy from Scripps-owned WFTS in Tampa, where he has been a video journalist for more than 10 years. During his time in Florida, Vinson covered many high-profile stories, including Hurricane Irma and the George Zimmerman trial.

TULSA

Allison Herrera, Indigenous Affairs Correspondent

Herrera was most recently at Oklahoma Public Radio station KOSU and has reported for national radio programs like PRX's The World and documentary television programs including Al Jazeera's Fault Lines. While at The World, she covered gender and equity for a reporting project called "Across Women's Lives," which focused on women's rights around the globe, including Ukraine, where she showcased the country's global surrogacy industry.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Bianca Facchinei, Economics Correspondent

Facchinei has provided live coverage of Hurricane Florence, protests against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the 2018 midterm elections and more. She's also hosted one-on-one interviews, including one with Chelsea Manning, who spoke about her run for U.S. Senate a year after she was released from prison.

Terace Garnier, Military Affairs Correspondent

Garnier served six years in the U.S. Air Force as a broadcast journalist and anchor for the Pacific Report while stationed at Yokota Air Force Base, Japan. After separating from the military, she worked with the Fox News Channel's D.C. Bureau as a freelance associate producer. She has covered Mike Pence, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Tim Kane, Roy Moore, Luther Strange and Doug Jones on the campaign trail. She has also covered trial hearings of Dylann Roof, Reality Winner, Michael Slager and Bowe Bergdahl.

Kellan Howell, White House Correspondent

Howell previously covered Congress, health care and marijuana policy. Before Newsy, Howell covered politics for Circa and The Washington Times.

Sasha Ingber, National Security Correspondent

Prior to Newsy, Ingber was a breaking news reporter at NPR, covering major national and international events including the Trump administration's denuclearization talks with North Korea, former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, the arrest of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, and the Hong Kong protests. She has been a frequent contributor of articles and videos to National Geographic, and the associate editor of a Smithsonian culture and travel publication.

Willie James Inman, White House Correspondent

Inman previously worked as a reporter for Fox News channel, covering major hurricanes and breaking news events in the Southeast. Inman has also spent time as a local reporter in Montgomery County, Maryland, and as a White House producer for Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

Stephanie Liebergen, Congressional Correspondent

Liebergen spent years on the general assignment beat before transitioning to focus solely on politics during the 2020 campaign season. She has reported on the U.S. Capitol and the White House.

Andrew Rafferty, Political Director

Rafferty joined Newsy in June 2018 as senior political editor after spending nearly nine years at NBC News. There he contributed to the network's political coverage in a variety of forms, including stints at "Meet the Press," the TODAY show and NBCNews.com.

Nathaniel Reed, Congressional Correspondent

Reed joined Newsy in February 2020 from NBC5 News (WPTZ-TV), Burlington, Vermont, and Plattsburgh, New York, NBC affiliate. At NBC5, he covered the 2020 New Hampshire Primary and local politics in New Hampshire and Vermont. His work has appeared on E.W. Scripps' local stations, Hearst Television's 34 stations, CNN, Investigation Discovery, Daily Mail and NBC-owned television stations.

Amber Strong, National Correspondent

Following an internship with MSNBC, Strong began her career in news in her hometown of Indianapolis. She found her niche working behind the scenes at the NBC affiliate, running audio and studio cameras. She quickly transitioned to producer and host of a weekend news magazine program. She made the move to Washington D.C., working as a presidential campaign field producer. Then Strong was promoted to fill-in White House Correspondent for CBN NEWS, settling in as a Washington correspondent.

Newsy is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company , a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff, Court TV Mystery, Defy TV and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

Media contact: Michael Perry, The E.W. Scripps Company, 513-259-4718, Michael.Perry@scripps.com

2