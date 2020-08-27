Log in
The E.W. Scripps Company

THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY

(SSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

E W Scripps : Scripps Investment Highlights, August 2020

08/27/2020 | 03:23pm EDT

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

AUGUST 2020

Television stations in 27 of top 50 markets with strong economic underpinning

Solid retransmission revenue growth trajectory, with additional opportunities to improve margins

Top local broadcast footprint to capture political advertising revenue

Prudently managed balance sheet and strong free cash flow generation

SCRIPPS IS NATION'S FOURTH-LARGEST BROADCASTER

Note: Pro forma for all announced transactions as of Wednesday, March 20, including Nexstar's announced divestitures, plus Scripps' acquisition of Nexstar-Tribune stations; % of U.S. TV households reached exclusive of the UHF discount

SOLID QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Local Media core advertising revenue: Q2 came in as expected, improving sequentially over the quarter, down 37% ex-WPIX.For Q3: down in the mid-teenspercent range, year over year, with

dollars improving month to month National Media revenue: Q2 exceeded company

expectations, down just 1%. For Q3 and Q4: modest growth, driven by a resilient national ad marketplace and strength in direct response advertising

Stitcher sale: After a strategic review, Scripps is selling SiriusXM its podcast industry-leader for $325 million including $60 million in earnouts-

a return of more than double Scripps' investment since it entered podcasting five years ago Free cash flow: Scripps was free cash flow positive in the second quarter and expects to be free-cash flow positive for the full year

RECENT ACQUISITIONS WILL GROW OUR REVENUE

GROSS RETRANSMISSION

NETWORK AND MVPD

REVENUE TRAJECTORY

RENEWALS

ROBUST POLITICAL ADVERTISING REVENUE

($ in millions)

LARGE LOCAL AND NATIONAL MEDIA SEGMENTS

Attractive 60-station portfolio with a diverse network affiliate mix, including nine markets with two stations

No. 1 or No. 2-rated stations by revenue in 16 of 42 markets

Reaching 31% of TV households

Well-respected digital brands and broad over-the-top TV distribution

National reach with opportunity to continue to broaden distribution

Rapidly expanding marketplaces that capitalize on the changing media landscape, driven by new consumer behaviors

Moving from direct response to more lucrative general- market advertising to drive revenue growth and profitability

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) advances

understanding of the world through journalism. As the nation's fourth-largest independent TV station

owner, Scripps operates 60 television stations in 42 markets. Scripps empowers the next generation of news consumers with

its multiplatform news network Newsy and reaches growing audiences through broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Shaping the future of storytelling through digital audio, Scripps owns top podcast company Stitcher and Triton, the global leader in technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

CAROLYN MICHELI SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS CAROLYN.MICHELI@SCRIPPS.COM 513.977.3732

SCRIPPS ADDED FINANCIAL DURABILITY AND REACH WITH 60 LOCAL TELEVISION STATIONS

IN 42 MARKETS AND OPERATES FOUR NATIONAL MEDIA BUSINESSES IN GROWING MARKETPLACES

FINANCIAL RESULTS BY DIVISION

Local Media*

2020

2019

(in millions)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Core

$116.7

$160.5

$184.9

$192.6

$174.7

$198.5

Political

13.4

18.7

15.2

5.5

2.5

1.2

Retransmission

142.3

137.2

110.7

109.4

112.4

113.7

Other

4.4

5.4

5.9

5.5

5.3

5.6

Total operating revenue

276.7

321.8

330.3

305.3

312.7

295.2

Total segment

244.5

265.8

250.6

256.2

252.2

246.2

costs & expenses

Segment profit

32.3

56.0

79.7

49.1

60.5

49.0

National Media

2020

2019

(in millions)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Katz

$55.8

$65.9

$55.5

$56.5

$50.4

$64.6

Triton

10.5

10.3

10.7

10.0

9.9

10.5

Newsy

10.9

10.9

13.3

9.9

11.4

8.4

Other

3.4

3.8

3.1

2.8

3.6

3.0

Total operating revenues

80.5

90.9

91.7

78.3

81.4

72.2

Total segment

70.2

73.5

80.0

68.6

69.3

62.6

costs & expenses

Segment profit

10.3

17.5

11.8

9.7

12.1

9.6

*This table is based on adjusted combined historical results that do not necessarily reflect what the historical results would have been and are not necessarily indicative of future results. We provided non-GAAP supplemental information for certain revenues and expenses for prior-year periods on an adjusted combined basis in order to illustrate what Scripps operations would have been had its 2019 transactions been effective at the beginning of 2018. Refer to the Supplemental Information section of our most recent press release tables for details of the assumptions contained in them.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The E.W. Scripps Company published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 19:22:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 768 M - -
Net income 2020 77,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 331 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
Yield 2020 1,76%
Capitalization 928 M 928 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The E.W. Scripps Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,75 $
Last Close Price 11,38 $
Spread / Highest target 49,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam P. Symson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Boehne Chairman
Lisa Ann Knutson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Carson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Bryan Dunbar Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY-27.56%928
FOX CORPORATION-26.76%16 420
DISCOVERY, INC.-30.45%14 617
HUYA INC.55.21%6 030
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-19.88%4 223
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.-13.20%3 063
