E W Scripps : Scripps Investment Highlights, August 2020
0
08/27/2020 | 03:23pm EDT
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
AUGUST 2020
SCRIPPS INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Television stations in 27 of top 50 markets with strong economic underpinning
Solid retransmission revenue growth trajectory, with additional opportunities to improve margins
Top local broadcast footprint to capture political advertising revenue
Prudently managed balance sheet and strong free cash flow generation
SCRIPPS IS NATION'S FOURTH-LARGEST BROADCASTER
Note: Pro forma for all announced transactions as of Wednesday, March 20, including Nexstar's announced divestitures, plus Scripps' acquisition of Nexstar-Tribune stations; % of U.S. TV households reached exclusive of the UHF discount
SOLID QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS
Local Media core advertising revenue: Q2 came in as expected, improving sequentially over the quarter, down 37%ex-WPIX.For Q3: down in themid-teenspercent range, year over year, with
dollars improving month to month National Media revenue: Q2 exceeded company
expectations, down just 1%. For Q3 and Q4: modest growth, driven by a resilient national ad marketplace and strength in direct response advertising
Stitcher sale: After a strategic review, Scripps is selling SiriusXM its podcast industry-leader for $325 million including $60 million in earnouts-
a return of more than double Scripps' investment since it entered podcasting five years ago Free cash flow: Scripps was free cash flow positive in the second quarter and expects to be free-cash flow positive for the full year
RECENT ACQUISITIONS WILL GROW OUR REVENUE
GROSS RETRANSMISSION
NETWORK AND MVPD
REVENUE TRAJECTORY
RENEWALS
ROBUST POLITICAL ADVERTISING REVENUE
($ in millions)
LARGE LOCAL AND NATIONAL MEDIA SEGMENTS
Attractive 60-station portfolio with a diverse network affiliate mix, including nine markets with two stations
No. 1 or No. 2-rated stations by revenue in 16 of 42 markets
Reaching 31% of TV households
Well-respected digital brands and broad over-the-top TV distribution
National reach with opportunity to continue to broaden distribution
Rapidly expanding marketplaces that capitalize on the changing media landscape, driven by new consumer behaviors
Moving from direct response to more lucrative general- market advertising to drive revenue growth and profitability
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) advances
understanding of the world through journalism. As the nation's fourth-largest independent TV station
owner, Scripps operates 60 television stations in 42 markets. Scripps empowers the next generation of news consumers with
its multiplatform news network Newsy and reaches growing audiences through broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Shaping the future of storytelling through digital audio, Scripps owns top podcast company Stitcher and Triton, the global leader in technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."
SCRIPPS ADDED FINANCIAL DURABILITY AND REACH WITH 60 LOCAL TELEVISION STATIONS
IN 42 MARKETS AND OPERATES FOUR NATIONAL MEDIA BUSINESSES IN GROWING MARKETPLACES
FINANCIAL RESULTS BY DIVISION
Local Media*
2020
2019
(in millions)
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Core
$116.7
$160.5
$184.9
$192.6
$174.7
$198.5
Political
13.4
18.7
15.2
5.5
2.5
1.2
Retransmission
142.3
137.2
110.7
109.4
112.4
113.7
Other
4.4
5.4
5.9
5.5
5.3
5.6
Total operating revenue
276.7
321.8
330.3
305.3
312.7
295.2
Total segment
244.5
265.8
250.6
256.2
252.2
246.2
costs & expenses
Segment profit
32.3
56.0
79.7
49.1
60.5
49.0
National Media
2020
2019
(in millions)
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Katz
$55.8
$65.9
$55.5
$56.5
$50.4
$64.6
Triton
10.5
10.3
10.7
10.0
9.9
10.5
Newsy
10.9
10.9
13.3
9.9
11.4
8.4
Other
3.4
3.8
3.1
2.8
3.6
3.0
Total operating revenues
80.5
90.9
91.7
78.3
81.4
72.2
Total segment
70.2
73.5
80.0
68.6
69.3
62.6
costs & expenses
Segment profit
10.3
17.5
11.8
9.7
12.1
9.6
*This table is based on adjusted combined historical results that do not necessarily reflect what the historical results would have been and are not necessarily indicative of future results. We provided non-GAAP supplemental information for certain revenues and expenses for prior-year periods on an adjusted combined basis in order to illustrate what Scripps operations would have been had its 2019 transactions been effective at the beginning of 2018. Refer to the Supplemental Information section of our most recent press release tables for details of the assumptions contained in them.
The E.W. Scripps Company published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 19:22:02 UTC