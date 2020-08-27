E W Scripps : Scripps Investment Highlights, August 2020

Note: Pro forma for all announced transactions as of Wednesday, March 20, including Nexstar's announced divestitures, plus Scripps' acquisition of Nexstar-Tribune stations; % of U.S. TV households reached exclusive of the UHF discount

Television stations in 27 of top 50 markets with strong economic underpinning

SOLID QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Local Media core advertising revenue: Q2 came in as expected, improving sequentially over the quarter, down 37% ex-WPIX.For Q3: down in the mid-teenspercent range, year over year, with

dollars improving month to month National Media revenue: Q2 exceeded company

expectations, down just 1%. For Q3 and Q4: modest growth, driven by a resilient national ad marketplace and strength in direct response advertising

Stitcher sale: After a strategic review, Scripps is selling SiriusXM its podcast industry-leader for $325 million including $60 million in earnouts-

a return of more than double Scripps' investment since it entered podcasting five years ago Free cash flow: Scripps was free cash flow positive in the second quarter and expects to be free-cash flow positive for the full year