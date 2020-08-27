Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The E.W. Scripps Company    SSP

THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY

(SSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

E W Scripps : Scripps Investor Deck, August 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 03:23pm EDT

Scripps Investment Highlights

Second-Quarter 2020 and Beyond

August 2020

Safe Harbor Disclosure

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements related to the company's businesses that are based on management's current expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, including changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. A detailed discussion of principal risks and uncertainties, including those engendered by the COVID-19 pandemic, that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, on file with the SEC, in the section titled "Risk Factors." The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such statements are made.

SCRIPPS TODAY

3

Scripps Is One Of The Nation's Largest Local Broadcasters And Also Is More Diversified

Scripps serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. The company is well- positioned to serve customers through two key financial segments:

  • Local Media: With 31% U.S. household reach, Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners.
  • National Media: Scripps runs a collection of national content businesses, including five audience-targeted multicast networks, the next-generation news network Newsy and digital audio measurement and infrastructure services leader Triton.

Local Media

  1. Attractive 60-station portfolio with a diverse network affiliate mix, including nine markets with two stations
  1. No. 1 or No. 2-rated stations by revenue in 16 of 42 markets
  1. Well-respecteddigital brands and broad over-the-top TV distribution
  1. Strong financial results: Met or exceeded guidance in 10 sequential quarters before the pandemic.

National Media

  1. Fast-growing,audience-targeted brands
  1. National reach with opportunity to continue to broaden distribution
  1. Rapidly expanding marketplaces that capitalize on the changing media landscapes, driven by new consumer behaviors
  1. Capitalizing on both the growing direct response market and general- market national advertising to drive revenue growth and profitability

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The E.W. Scripps Company published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 19:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY
03:23pE W SCRIPPS : Scripps Investor Deck, August 2020
PU
03:23pE W SCRIPPS : Scripps Investment Highlights, August 2020
PU
08/11COURT TV : to Premiere New Original True-Crime Series Judgment With Ashleigh Ban..
PR
08/10E W SCRIPPS : Scripps Howard Foundation to award $600,000 to advance diversity i..
PR
08/07E W SCRIPPS : 337 kb
PU
08/07E W SCRIPPS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
08/07E W SCRIPPS : Scripps declares third-quarter 2020 dividend
PR
08/07E.W. SCRIPPS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
08/07E W SCRIPPS : Scripps reports second-quarter 2020 results
PR
07/29BOUNCE : Celebrates The Life & Legacy of Rep. John Lewis, To Air Memorial Servic..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 768 M - -
Net income 2020 77,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 331 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
Yield 2020 1,76%
Capitalization 928 M 928 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The E.W. Scripps Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,75 $
Last Close Price 11,38 $
Spread / Highest target 49,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam P. Symson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Boehne Chairman
Lisa Ann Knutson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Carson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Bryan Dunbar Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY-27.56%928
FOX CORPORATION-26.76%16 420
DISCOVERY, INC.-30.45%14 617
HUYA INC.55.21%6 030
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-19.88%4 223
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.-13.20%3 063
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group