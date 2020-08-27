E W Scripps : Scripps Investor Deck, August 2020

Scripps Investment Highlights
Second-Quarter 2020 and Beyond
August 2020
Safe Harbor Disclosure
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements related to the company's businesses that are based on management's current expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, including changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. A detailed discussion of principal risks and uncertainties, including those engendered by the COVID-19 pandemic, that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, on file with the SEC, in the section titled "Risk Factors." The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such statements are made.
Scripps Is One Of The Nation's Largest Local Broadcasters And Also Is More Diversified
Scripps serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. The company is well- positioned to serve customers through two key financial segments:
-
Local Media: With 31% U.S. household reach, Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners.
-
National Media: Scripps runs a collection of national content businesses, including five audience-targeted multicast networks, the next-generation news network Newsy and digital audio measurement and infrastructure services leader Triton.
Local Media
-
Attractive 60-station portfolio with a diverse network affiliate mix, including nine markets with two stations
-
No. 1 or No. 2-rated stations by revenue in 16 of 42 markets
-
Well-respecteddigital brands and broad over-the-top TV distribution
-
Strong financial results: Met or exceeded guidance in 10 sequential quarters before the pandemic.
National Media
-
Fast-growing,audience-targeted brands
-
National reach with opportunity to continue to broaden distribution
-
Rapidly expanding marketplaces that capitalize on the changing media landscapes, driven by new consumer behaviors
-
Capitalizing on both the growing direct response market and general- market national advertising to drive revenue growth and profitability
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
The E.W. Scripps Company published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 19:22:02 UTC