E W Scripps : Scripps Investor Deck, Spring 2022

This document contains certain forward-looking statements related to the company's businesses that are based on management's current expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, including changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in forward-looking statements. Such forward- looking statements are made as of the date of this document and should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty.
Included in this presentation are certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures, in particular adjusted EBITDA, and are provided as supplements to assist management and the public in their analysis and valuation of the company. These metrics are not formulated in accordance with GAAP, are not meant to replace GAAP financial measures and may differ from other companies' uses or formulations. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures reported in our financial statements is included in the appendix. Please refer to Scripps' Feb. 25, 2022, earnings release for historical tables reconciling our non-GAAP measures.
A detailed discussion of principal risks and uncertainties, including those engendered by the COVID-19 pandemic, that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the company's form 10-K on file with the SEC, in the section titled "risk factors." The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such statements are made.
SCRIPPS IS NOW ONE OF THE NATION'S LARGEST LOCAL AND
NATIONAL NEWS AND ENTERTAINMENT COMPANIES
Local Media Division
Scripps Networks Division
The Scripps Networks group is comprised of nine news and
Scripps' Local Broadcast Group is comprised of 61 stations from
entertainment networks that each reach nearly all U.S. TV
coast to coast, including 42 Big Four network affiliates and 10
households over the air and will be distributed on all the major
duopolies. Revenue in 2021 was $1.3 billion.
connected TV platforms by later this year. Revenue in 2021 was
$959 billion.
3
IN 2021, WE EXECUTED A PLAN THAT HAS IMPROVED OUR FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND SET UP LONG-TERM GROWTH
In 2021:
We met or exceeded our guidance all four quarters, now totaling 13 consecutive quarters (not including those where we suspended guidance due to the pandemic).
Our Local Media core revenue for the third and fourth quarters exceeded and met, respectively, their comparable 2019 quarters.
The Scripps Network division finished above a 40% margin, even with the launch of three new OTA networks.
We renewed our network affiliation agreements with
NBC, CBS and CW in 2021 at favorable terms.
We sold Triton, a non-core asset, in Q1 2021 for $230 million.
Our company free cash flow finished above $280 million for the year, which exceeds the top end of our revised guidance of $265 million.
4
OUR FINANCIAL RESULTS DEMONSTRATE THE VALUE
WE HAVE CREATED FOR OUR SHAREHOLDERS
Total shareholder return over the last four years: 71%
Year-to-datestock price up 9.1% compared to S&P 500 down 9.3%
Year-to-datestock price up 9.1% versus local broadcast peer group up 5.9%
Our two-year average adjusted-combined profit (adjusted EBITDA) was $672 million for the 2020-21 period. We are converting approximately 50% of adjusted-combined profit to free cash flow. (We use two years to account for the large amount of political advertising revenue we receive in election years.)
*March 1, 2018, through Feb. 21, 2022
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
The E.W. Scripps Company published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 15:07:01 UTC.