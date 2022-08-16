E W Scripps : Scripps Investor Presentation, Summer 2022
08/16/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
T H E E . W . S C R I P P S C O M P A N Y
I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N A U G U S T / S E P T E M B E R 2 0 2 2
S A F E H A R B O R D I S C L O S U R E
This document contains certain forward-looking statements related to the company's businesses that are based on management's current expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, including changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in forward-looking statements. Such forward- looking statements are made as of the date of this document and should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty.
Included in this presentation are certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures, in particular adjusted EBITDA, and are provided as supplements to assist management and the public in their analysis and valuation of the company. These metrics are not formulated in accordance with GAAP, are not meant to replace GAAP financial measures and may differ from other companies' uses or formulations. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures reported in our financial statements is included in the appendix. Please refer to Scripps' Feb. 25, 2022, earnings release for historical tables reconciling our non-GAAP measures.
A detailed discussion of principal risks and uncertainties, including those engendered by the COVID-19 pandemic, that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the company's form 10-K on file with the SEC, in the section titled "risk factors." The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such statements are made.
SCRIPPS IS NOW ONE OF THE NATION'S LARGEST LOCAL AND
NATIONAL NEWS AND ENTERTAINMENT COMPANIES
LOCAL MEDIA DIVISION
• The division runs 61 stations in 41 markets.
• In Local Media, 42 stations have affiliate relationships with Big Four networks: 18 ABC, 11 NBC, nine CBS and four Fox stations.
• The Local Media division reaches 25% of U.S. television households.
• Scripps owns 10 duopolies (two stations in a market).
• The division has more than 4,300 employees.
• In 2021, 58% ($1.3 billion) of total company revenue came from Local Media.
• The Local Media division has 627 million megahertz of spectrum per population.
3
SCRIPPS IS NOW ONE OF THE NATION'S LARGEST LOCAL AND
NATIONAL NEWS AND ENTERTAINMENT COMPANIES
SCRIPPS NETWORK DIVISION
Scripps Networks has nine linear networks, available through over the air, connected TV and pay TV.
These networks reach nearly every U.S. TV home over the air; the majority are distributed on owned-and-operated stations, with the balance distributed through third-party affiliations.
ION, the division's most profitable network, reaches 96% of U.S. TV households over the air.
Revenue in 2021 was $959 million.
Networks programming is comprised of 90% licensed series or movies and 6% original content, excluding news.
The division has more than 900 employees.
The Scripps Networks has 953 million megahertz of spectrum per population.
4
OUR STRATEGY IS GUIDED BY OUR CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY TO ENGAGE AND EMPOWER THE COMMUNITIES WE SERVE THROUGH JOURNALISM AND STEWARDSHIP
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
The E.W. Scripps Company published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 20:33:09 UTC.