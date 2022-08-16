Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The E.W. Scripps Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSP   US8110544025

THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY

(SSP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-16 pm EDT
16.37 USD   +2.25%
04:34pE W SCRIPPS : Scripps Investor Presentation, Summer 2022
PU
11:34aE W SCRIPPS : Scripps Investment Highlights – August 2022
PU
08/08Wells Fargo Securities Cuts E.W. Scripps Company's Price Target to $20 From $24, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

E W Scripps : Scripps Investor Presentation, Summer 2022

08/16/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

T H E E . W . S C R I P P S C O M P A N Y

I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N A U G U S T / S E P T E M B E R 2 0 2 2

S A F E H A R B O R D I S C L O S U R E

This document contains certain forward-looking statements related to the company's businesses that are based on management's current expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, including changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in forward-looking statements. Such forward- looking statements are made as of the date of this document and should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty.

Included in this presentation are certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures, in particular adjusted EBITDA, and are provided as supplements to assist management and the public in their analysis and valuation of the company. These metrics are not formulated in accordance with GAAP, are not meant to replace GAAP financial measures and may differ from other companies' uses or formulations. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures reported in our financial statements is included in the appendix. Please refer to Scripps' Feb. 25, 2022, earnings release for historical tables reconciling our non-GAAP measures.

A detailed discussion of principal risks and uncertainties, including those engendered by the COVID-19 pandemic, that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the company's form 10-K on file with the SEC, in the section titled "risk factors." The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such statements are made.

SCRIPPS IS NOW ONE OF THE NATION'S LARGEST LOCAL AND

NATIONAL NEWS AND ENTERTAINMENT COMPANIES

LOCAL MEDIA DIVISION

The division runs 61 stations in 41 markets.

In Local Media, 42 stations have affiliate relationships with Big Four networks: 18 ABC, 11 NBC, nine CBS and four Fox stations.

The Local Media division reaches 25% of U.S. television households.

Scripps owns 10 duopolies (two stations in a market).

The division has more than 4,300 employees.

In 2021, 58% ($1.3 billion) of total company revenue came from Local Media.

The Local Media division has 627 million megahertz of spectrum per population.

3

SCRIPPS IS NOW ONE OF THE NATION'S LARGEST LOCAL AND

NATIONAL NEWS AND ENTERTAINMENT COMPANIES

SCRIPPS NETWORK DIVISION

  • Scripps Networks has nine linear networks, available through over the air, connected TV and pay TV.
  • These networks reach nearly every U.S. TV home over the air; the majority are distributed on owned-and-operated stations, with the balance distributed through third-party affiliations.
  • ION, the division's most profitable network, reaches 96% of U.S. TV households over the air.
  • Revenue in 2021 was $959 million.
  • Networks programming is comprised of 90% licensed series or movies and 6% original content, excluding news.
  • The division has more than 900 employees.
  • The Scripps Networks has 953 million megahertz of spectrum per population.

4

OUR STRATEGY IS GUIDED BY OUR CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY TO ENGAGE AND EMPOWER THE COMMUNITIES WE SERVE THROUGH JOURNALISM AND STEWARDSHIP

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The E.W. Scripps Company published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 20:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY
04:34pE W SCRIPPS : Scripps Investor Presentation, Summer 2022
PU
11:34aE W SCRIPPS : Scripps Investment Highlights – August 2022
PU
08/08Wells Fargo Securities Cuts E.W. Scripps Company's Price Target to $20 From $24, Keeps ..
MT
08/05E.W. SCRIPPS CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
08/05TRANSCRIPT : The E.W. Scripps Company, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 05, 2022
CI
08/05E W SCRIPPS : Scripps' Q2 revenue grows, benefiting from political advertising and distrib..
PU
08/05E.W. Scripps Swings to Profit in Q2, Revenue Rises; Sees Surge in Local Political Adver..
MT
08/05The E.W. Scripps Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
08/05Earnings Flash (SSP) THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY Reports Q2 Revenue $238.9M
MT
08/04E W SCRIPPS : Scripps approves new contract for CEO Adam Symson - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 553 M - -
Net income 2022 252 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 335 M 1 335 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 5 600
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The E.W. Scripps Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,01 $
Average target price 18,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam P. Symson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Combs Chief Financial Officer
Kim Williams Chairman
Bryan Dunbar Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Mark L. Koors Director-Treasury Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY-17.26%1 335
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-41.89%31 850
FOX CORPORATION-1.41%19 295
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-13.16%8 200
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.31.98%7 730
RTL GROUP S.A.-16.47%6 136