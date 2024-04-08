April 8, 2024

ATLANTA - Scripps News, the national network owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), will debut five new programs this month, each providing independent, fact-based coverage of the most pressing issues impacting viewers.

Scripps News programs premiering in April:

"Scripps News on the Scene" airs weekdays from 12-3 p.m. ET beginning Monday, April 1. Each weekday, anchor Del Walters , along with Scripps News national reporters and local correspondents, will take you to breaking news and live events across the country.

"Trump on Trial" will air weeknights from 7:30 - 8 p.m. ET starting Monday, April 15. Anchored by Chris Nguyen. Four courtrooms, one history making defendant: In the first unprecedented trial of a former U.S. president, Scripps News takes you beyond the legalese of each proceeding. Each day Chris Nguyen, correspondents Alex Miller and Ava-joye Burnett and former Manhattan prosecutor Michael Scotto will analyze the developments from court that could shape the future of the country.

"Scripps NewsLine" airs weeknights at 9 p.m. ET beginning Monday, April 22. Anchored by Lauren Magarino , this show will thoroughly examine a single topic of the day, providing in-depth storytelling on a range of subjects from hard news to talkers of the day in American culture.

"Scripps News National Report" will air weekdays at 5 p.m. ET beginning late April. Anchors Chris Nguyen and Christian Bryant will look at the big stories impacting the nation from Washington, D.C. to Hollywood - and cities and towns in between. "Scripps News National Report" will feature national stories that affect local communities, and the local stories that will influence the national scene.

"America Tonight" will air weeknights at 8 p.m. ET beginning late April. Anchor Maritsa Georgiou will look at America's news tonight and how it will influence American lives tomorrow with reports from Scripps News national and local correspondents.



The new shows supplement Scripps News' robust lineup of programs. In January, Scripps News debuted three shows focusing on the politics and economy.

"The Race - Weekend" airs at 9 a.m. Saturdays on Scripps News and throughout weekend programming on Scripps' local station footprint . Featuring correspondents from Scripps and POLITICO, the program breaks down the biggest political headlines with context, depth and independent analysis.

"The Race," which also includes contributions from POLITICO journalists, airs weekdays at 6 p.m. ET. "The Race" provides a fact-based perspective on where each political party stands and how decisions affect voters.

"Main & Wall" airs weekdays at 4 p.m. ET and focuses on the intersection of Wall Street and Main Street, offering viewers an understanding of how news of the day may sway their finances and their lives.

Viewers can watch Scripps News live all day. To search your local channel number or find a list of streaming platforms, visit ScrippsNews.com.

