June 10, 2024

By Rebecca McCarter

CINCINNATI - The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is streamlining the programmatic ad buying process for advertisers through the adoption of new tech solutions via advertising technology leader The Trade Desk.

The tech solutions - OpenPass and Unified ID 2.0 (UID2) - are both designed to make it easier for advertisers to identify their desired audiences and measure performance for digital advertising.

Scripps is the first CTV publisher to adopt OpenPass technology, an independent single sign-on solution designed to enable publishers to authenticate their users. The technology increases identity signals on Scripps inventory to help advertisers measure campaign success. UID2 is a framework that can give advertisers the ability to identify audiences more precisely and measure ad performance across Scripps' portfolio of sports, news and entertainment.

With OpenPass and UID2 combined, Scripps will allow for a more personalized ad experience for consumers while they access Scripps content - from WNBA and NWSL franchise nights on ION and national news from Scripps News, to bingeable entertainment from Scripps' other popular brands Bounce, Grit, Laff, Ion Mystery and Defy TV.

"Scripps serves its audiences across the country with the sports and entertainment they love and with the high-quality, non-partisan news and information they are demanding in today's often polarizing information landscape," said Brian Norris, Scripps' chief revenue officer. "As we connect advertisers with these engaged audiences, OpenPass and Unified ID 2.0 are important advancements to the programmatic buying experience and will help reinforce Scripps' position as a premium streaming destination."

"The future of the open internet is one where authenticated environments will be more valuable to advertisers," said Will Doherty, vice president of Inventory Development, The Trade Desk. "Scripps is leading the way by adopting solutions that are more secure for consumers and that aim to deliver premium results for advertisers. It's a win for advertisers, Scripps and the consumers it serves nationally and in local communities across the country."



Media contacts

Becca McCarter, The E.W. Scripps Company, (513) 410-2425, [email protected]

Pat Wentling, The Trade Desk, [email protected]

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlets Scripps News and Court TV and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps' long-time motto is: "Give light and the people will find their own way."



About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.