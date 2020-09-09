E W Scripps : Stitcher launches ‘More Sauce,' a network dedicated to championing Black voices

Stitcher launches 'More Sauce,' a network dedicated to championing Black voices

Podcast industry leader expands portfolio with network dedicated to Black perspectives, launching with new shows from media personality and TV host Porsha Williams and actress and social media influencer Lala Milan

Sept. 9, 2020

NEW YORK - As a part of its commitment to amplify diverse voices, podcast industry leader Stitcherhas announced the launch of More Sauce, a podcast network created to empower Black voices to be completely authentic and unapologetic in their storytelling.

The network, which has been curating and developing popular shows like "Imani State of Mind" over the last year, officially launches today with a slate of new shows including "The Salon" and "Porsha4Real."

T. Square, Stitcher's executive producer of original programming, said the mission of More Sauce is to create and nurture a space for Black voices in podcasting to discuss everyday lifestyle topics. She said Black creatives can be overlooked and pigeonholed into conversations that are tied to race, but their experiences are all-encompassing and can speak to love, arts and culture, family, current events and more.

"More Sauce aims to create memorable content through the lens of Black experiences to help listeners have a community they can go to, to take a break from daily routines and the harsh realities society is facing today," said Square.

More Sauce also will partner with Issa Rae's audio platform Raedio [theraedio.com]to incorporate its curated music library featuring new and established artists, sound design and scores into future shows, beginning with "The Salon" and "Porsha4Real."

As the More Sauce network continues to expand, it will maintain a focus on working with other companies lifting Black voices as well as creators of color.

The slate of shows under More Sauce aims to provide advice and inspiration through each host's life experiences. New shows debuting under the More Sauce network this fall include: