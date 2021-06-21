Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The E.W. Scripps Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSP   US8110544025

THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY

(SSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

E W Scripps : KNXV's ‘Full Disclosure' investigation wins prestigious Peabody Award

06/21/2021 | 01:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KNXV's 'Full Disclosure' investigation wins prestigious Peabody Award

June 21, 2021

CINCINNATI - KNXV, a Phoenix-based television station owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), has won a prestigious Peabody Award for its 2020 investigative series, "Full Disclosure."

The investigation - a series of two dozen reports and a pair of documentary specials - exposed widespread and systemic problems with Arizona's so-called "Brady" lists, which are supposed to track police officers in the state with documented histories of dishonesty, false arrests, crimes and integrity concerns.

As part of the series, the reporting team created the first-ever statewide public database of every officer on the "Brady" list. The station's investigation prompted officials to launch multiple investigations, ended the careers of dishonest officers, forced county attorneys to increase transparency and pushed police union leaders to acknowledge the need for a misconduct database.

"KNXV's investigation into Arizona's 'Brady' lists is a powerful example of journalism's role as a watchdog in our communities, bringing accountability to a broken system and effecting lasting change for the citizens of Arizona," said Local Media President Brian Lawlor. "We are extremely proud of the persistent commitment our stations have to investigative reporting in their communities across the country."

Chosen each year by a diverse board of jurors through unanimous vote, Peabody Awards are given in the categories of entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children's and youth, public service and multimedia programming.

The annual Peabody winners are a collection of 30 stories that powerfully reflect pressing social issues and vibrant emerging voices. From major productions to local journalism, the Peabody Awards elevate stories that defend the public interest, encourage empathy with others and expand understanding of the world around us.

"Full Disclosure" also was honored recently with a National Headliner Awardand an IRE Award, an annual contest by the Investigative Reporters and Editors organization recognizing the best investigative reporting across the country.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company(NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

Media contact:

Rebecca McCarter, The E.W. Scripps Company, 513-977-3023,Rebecca.McCarter@scripps.com

Disclaimer

The E.W. Scripps Company published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 17:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY
01:43pE W SCRIPPS  : KNXV's ‘Full Disclosure' investigation wins prestigious Pea..
PU
06/15E W SCRIPPS  : Scripps launches 24-hour Florida statewide news network
PU
06/14E W SCRIPPS  : Newsy wins Sigma Delta Chi Award from Society of Professional Jou..
PU
06/11ION  : Lands Chicago Fire, Series Debuts June 15
PR
06/03E W SCRIPPS  : WTMJ wins Walter Cronkite Award for pandemic unemployment investi..
PU
05/28E W SCRIPPS  : Insider at E W Scripps (SSP) Makes Significant Sale of Stock
MT
05/27INSIDER TRENDS : E W Scripps Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
05/26E W SCRIPPS  : WFTS' ‘The Price of Protection' investigation wins The Amer..
PU
05/25E W SCRIPPS  : Scripps promotes Ross White to VP and GM of KOAA in Colorado Spri..
PU
05/25E W SCRIPPS  : Scripps National Spelling Bee welcomes 209 spellers to its 2021 n..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 266 M - -
Net income 2021 122 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 1 579 M 1 579 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The E.W. Scripps Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 25,00 $
Last Close Price 19,19 $
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adam P. Symson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Combs Chief Financial Officer
Kim Williams Chairman
Bryan Dunbar Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Mark L. Koors Vice President-Audit & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY25.51%1 579
FOX CORPORATION29.22%21 365
DISCOVERY, INC.-3.36%18 856
RTL GROUP S.A.21.34%8 775
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.30.51%6 091
TEGNA INC.30.97%4 034