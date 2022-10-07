Scripps Howard Fund raises $1 million during seventh annual childhood literacy campaign

CINCINNATI , Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scripps Howard Fund's 2022 "If You Give a Child a Book…" campaign raised $1 million during its seventh-annual childhood literacy campaign, which will provide 200,000 books for kids across the country.

For every $5 donation, the Scripps Howard Fund will give one book to a child in need. The books will be distributed to nonprofits and Title I schools with high percentages of children from low-income families.

With the funds raised through this year's campaign, the total number of distributed books since 2016 will surpass 1 million.

Donate to the "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign here.

The childhood literacy campaign is supported by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) and its employees, the communities it serves and Scripps family members. The campaign's primary focus is on reaching children living in poverty, with a special focus on distributing books to kids in kindergarten through third grade, when they are still learning to read.

Through the Fund's partnership with Scholastic, Scripps' local stations and national networks distribute the free books during book fairs held annually January-May. The Fund's goal is to ensure every student in partner Title 1 schools receives 10 books each year. The Scholastic book fairs allow children to choose books that they can take home.

"Studies have shown that when children select their own books, they're more likely to enjoy reading and score higher on comprehension tests," said Liz Carter, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund. "Together with our donors, we're helping hundreds of thousands of students build at-home libraries – with books they can turn to time and again."

For the second year, the Fund also partnered with Kellogg's "Feeding Reading" program. The Fund's partner schools will receive additional books donated through the program.

You can find links to more resources to help children get access to books at IfYouGiveABook.com .

About the Scripps Howard Fund

The Scripps Howard Fund is a public charity that supports philanthropic causes important to The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) and the communities it serves, with a special emphasis on journalism education, excellence in journalism and childhood literacy. At the crossroads of the classroom and the newsroom, the Fund is a leader in supporting journalism through scholarships, internships, minority recruitment and development and First Amendment causes. The Scripps Howard Awards stand as one of the industry's top honors for outstanding journalism, and the Fund's annual "If You Give a Child a Book …" childhood literacy campaign has distributed thousands of new books to children in need across the nation. In support of its mission to create a better-informed world, the Fund also partners with Scripps brands to create awareness of local issues and support organizations that help build thriving communities. The Scripps Howard Foundation, an affiliated organization with the Scripps Howard Fund, supports Scripps' charitable efforts through its endowment, key assets and major donations.

