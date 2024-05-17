ATLANTA, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scripps News has been honored with two national journalism awards for its investigation about the plight of Ukrainian orphans abducted and sent to Russia amid the war. "Scripps News Investigates: Ukraine's Stolen Orphans" won a Deadline Club Award and a New York Press Club Award.

Scripps News' award-winning international correspondent Jason Bellini introduces viewers to the innocent Ukrainian orphans who were abducted and sent to Russia. Scripps News shared the chilling images of the youngest orphans as they're taken away — video now considered evidence in a war crimes trial.

Watch here: "Scripps News Investigates: Ukraine's Stolen Orphans"

The December report sparked a new sense of urgency to rescue Denys, a central character in the forced deportation of Ukrainian orphans. After covering Denys' story for more than two years, this year, Bellini exclusively reported on Denys and his escape, when he was finally free to tell his story.

Additional members of the Scripps News team that helped produce this investigation include: Dmytro Horyevoy, producer; Linda Pattillo, deputy managing editor-investigative/global affairs; Scott McGhee; Alex Brauer; Max McClellan, executive producer, investigative; and Steve Turnham, Washington Bureau Chief and managing editor.

"This team's well-deserved recognition comes after providing more than two years of coverage on the Russian-Ukraine War," Pattillo said. "Jason has brought viewers to the frontline trenches and behind-the-scenes to show stories of heroism and heartbreak in Ukraine."

Deadline Club Award

"Scripps News Investigates: Ukraine's Stolen Orphans" won a Deadline Club Award from the Society of Professional Journalists in the National TV Series or Investigative Reporting category. Scripps News was nominated alongside ABC News and NBC News. The Deadline Club is one of SPJ's largest chapters, serving New York-area journalists. The 2024 winners were selected from more than 550 entries. Scripps News was honored on May 16 at the annual awards dinner.

New York Press Club Award

"Scripps News Investigates: Ukraine's Stolen Orphans" won a New York Press Club Journalism Award in the national continuing coverage – television category. The annual New York Press Club Journalism Awards honor excellence in various categories by writers, reporters, editors, producers and photographers. The competition is open to individuals and news organizations based or operating in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut and to individuals working elsewhere on behalf of New York metro-area news organizations. Winners will be celebrated during an awards dinner, hosted by the New York Press Club, on June 3.

Bellini and the Scripps News team also received a third place National Headliner Award in April for their reporting on Ukraine's Stolen Orphans.

View all of Bellini's reporting on the Russian-Ukraine War here.

Scripps News delivers independent, original reporting from journalists in more than 50 U.S. markets, including New York — broadcasting over-the-air and streaming live on every major streaming device and platform. To search your local channel number or find a list of streaming platforms, visit ScrippsNews.com.

