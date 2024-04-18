CINCINNATI, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) will report first-quarter 2024 operating results after the markets close on Thursday, May 9. The call with the company's senior management team will take place at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, May 10.

Scripps will offer a live webcast of the conference call. To access the webcast, visit http://ir.scripps.com/. The webcast link can be found on that page under "upcoming events."

To access the conference call by telephone, dial (844) 867-6169 (U.S.) or (409) 207-6975 (international) and give the access code 4832960 approximately five minutes before the start of the call. Investors and analysts will need the name of the call ("Scripps earnings call") to be granted access. The public is granted access to the conference call on a listen-only basis.

A replay line will be open from 12:30 p.m. Eastern time May 10 until midnight June 11. The domestic number to access the replay is (866) 207-1041 and the international number is (402) 970-0847. The access code for both numbers is 7110746.

A replay of the conference call will be archived and available online for an extended period of time following the call. To access the audio replay, visit http://ir.scripps.com/ approximately four hours after the call, and the link can be found on that page under "audio/video links."

Media contact: Michael Perry, The E.W. Scripps Company, (513) 259-4718, michael.perry@scripps.com

Investor contact: Carolyn Micheli, The E.W. Scripps Company, (513) 977-3732, carolyn.micheli@scripps.com

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlets Scripps News and Court TV and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps' long-time motto is: "Give light and the people will find their own way."

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scripps-to-report-first-quarter-2024-operating-results-on-may-9-302121178.html

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company