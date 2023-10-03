The E.W. Scripps Company
Equities
SSP
US8110544025
Broadcasting
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5.010 USD
|-4.02%
|-11.41%
|-62.02%
|Aug. 28
|The E.W. Scripps Company Launches New Version of Tablo
|CI
|Aug. 04
|Transcript : The E.W. Scripps Company, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2023
|CI
Transcript : The E.W. Scripps Company Presents at 31st Annual Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference, Oct-03-2023 05:15 PM
October 03, 2023 at 05:15 pm EDT
Presenter SpeechAaron Watts (Analysts)We're going to get started. Very happy to have E.W. Scripps back with us thi...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
The E.W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in local and national media brands. The Company's segments include Local Media, Scripps Networks and Others. The Local Media segment is comprised of approximately 61 local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. Its television (TV) station group includes approximately 18 ABC affiliates, 11 NBC affiliates, nine CBS affiliates and four FOX affiliates. It also has approximately 12 CW affiliates-four on full power stations and eight on multicast, five independent stations and 10 additional low power stations. The Scripps Networks segment is comprised of approximately nine national television networks, including ION, Bounce, Court TV, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, Laff, Scripps News and TrueReal. The networks reach nearly every United States television home through free over-the-air (OTA) broadcast, cable/satellite, connected TV and digital distribution.
SectorBroadcasting
Calendar
2023-11-09 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
5.010USD
Average target price
11.92USD
Spread / Average Target
+137.86%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-62.02%
|441 M $
|-44.52%
|65 M $
|+23.89%
|900 M $
|-.--%
|109 M $
|+34.95%
|233 M $
|-10.44%
|97 M $
|-11.79%
|151 M $
|+27.84%
|2 900 M $
|+14.56%
|25 617 M $
|-.--%
|1 603 M $
- Markets
- Equities
- Stock The E.W. Scripps Company - Nasdaq
- News
- Transcript : The E.W. Scripps Company Presents at 31st Annual Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference, Oct-03-2023 05