The E.W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in local and national media brands. The Company's segments include Local Media, Scripps Networks and Others. The Local Media segment is comprised of approximately 61 local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. Its television (TV) station group includes approximately 18 ABC affiliates, 11 NBC affiliates, nine CBS affiliates and four FOX affiliates. It also has approximately 12 CW affiliates-four on full power stations and eight on multicast, five independent stations and 10 additional low power stations. The Scripps Networks segment is comprised of approximately nine national television networks, including ION, Bounce, Court TV, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, Laff, Scripps News and TrueReal. The networks reach nearly every United States television home through free over-the-air (OTA) broadcast, cable/satellite, connected TV and digital distribution.

Sector Broadcasting