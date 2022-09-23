Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Eastern Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EML   US2763171046

THE EASTERN COMPANY

(EML)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-09-22 pm EDT
18.20 USD   +0.28%
09:41aEASTERN : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09/19THE EASTERN COMPANY(NASDAQGM : EML) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/02Eastern Co. Signs New Agreement With Striking Workers at Strongsville, Ohio, Facility
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eastern : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/23/2022 | 09:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Scott Peggy
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
EASTERN CO [EML] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
743 WOODVIEW COURT
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
BATON ROUGE LA 70810
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Scott Peggy
743 WOODVIEW COURT

BATON ROUGE, LA70810


Signatures
/s/Peggy B. Scott 2022-09-23
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) 1,099 shares acquired under The Eastern Company Director's Fee Program pursuant to Rule 16b-3(d). The price used to determine the number of shares is the price of the shares on September 15, 2022.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

The Eastern Company published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 13:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE EASTERN COMPANY
09:41aEASTERN : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09/19THE EASTERN COMPANY(NASDAQGM : EML) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/02Eastern Co. Signs New Agreement With Striking Workers at Strongsville, Ohio, Facility
MT
09/02EASTERN CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/31EASTERN CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/12THE EASTERN COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/09The Eastern Company to Seek Acquisitions
CI
08/09TRANSCRIPT : The Eastern Company, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
08/09EASTERN : REPORTS ANOTHER RECORD SETTING QUARTER - Form 8-K
PU
08/09EASTERN CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fina..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 247 M - -
Net income 2021 9,35 M - -
Net Debt 2021 76,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 113 M 113 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 191
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart THE EASTERN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Eastern Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE EASTERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
August M. Vlak President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter O'Hara Chief Financial Officer
James Anthony Mitarotonda Chairman
John Wigglesworth Everets Independent Director
Charles W. Henry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE EASTERN COMPANY-27.40%113
ATLAS COPCO AB-34.91%43 246
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-21.28%32 156
FANUC CORPORATION-11.48%29 022
FORTIVE CORPORATION-20.19%21 652
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-44.33%20 194