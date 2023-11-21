Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC - invests primarily in UK securities - Net asset value with debt at fair value on September 30 is 731.79 pence per share, up 2.5% from 713.75p on March 31. The first interim dividend is 6.7p, up 4.7% from 6.4p a year before. Together, this represents a 4.5% total return, compared to 1.4% for the FTSE All-Share index. The share price total return trails NAV total return at 3.3%, as the discount to NAV widens to 8.7% from 7.5%. Total net assets at GBP1.12 billion, up from GBP1.00 billion a year before.

Notes that Imran Sattar takes over as portfolio manager in February next year, replacing James de Uphaugh, who has been portfolio manager since March 2020. "Once in place as the company's portfolio manager, Imran will continue to apply the same flexible investment process that has been the hallmark of the portfolio for the last three and a half years," says Chair Elisabeth Stheeman.

Current stock price: 654.50 pence

12-month change: up 4.4%

