Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC - invests primarily in UK securities - Imran Sattar will become portfolio manager on February 6, replacing James de Uphaugh who will retire from Liontrust Fund Partners LLP that month. In early October, Sattar was promoted to deputy portfolio manager, replacing Chris Field who retired in November. Company promises no change to its investment objectives, strategy or portfolio's key features.

Edinburgh Investment Trust also says Emily Barnard will become deputy portfolio manager on February 6. Barnard worked as an equity analyst at Majedie Asset Management from 2016 to April 2022 before joining Liontrust Asset Management PLC when it acquired Majedie in 2022.

Current stock price: 682.66 pence

12-month change: up 3.8%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.