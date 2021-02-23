Log in
THE EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(EDIN)
02/23
557 GBX   +0.91%
Edinburgh Investment Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

02/23/2021 | 10:11am EST
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

23 February 2021

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 
  1. Patrick Edwardson
  2. Anna Edwardson
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 
  1. Director
  2. Person Closely Associated
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc
b) LEI
 
549300HV0VXCRONER808
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
Identification code
ISIN GB003052338
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
  1. 553.21p per share
  2. 551.2315p per share
  1. 47,000
  2. 13,000
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 1) 47,000 shares
2) 13,000 shares
- Price 1) £260,008.70
2) £71,660.095
e) Date of the transaction
 		 23 February 2021
f) Place of the transaction
 		 XLON - London Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

Jenny Thompson
PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited 020 4513 9260
Company Secretary

END


© PRNewswire 2021
