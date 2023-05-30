Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDIN   GB0003052338

THE EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(EDIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:33:36 2023-05-30 am EDT
663.00 GBX   +0.45%
04:04aEdinburgh Investment Trust NAV outperforms FTSE All-Share Index
AN
02:37aEdinburgh Investment Trust Posts Lower FY23 Total Return
MT
02:04aEarnings Flash (EDIN.L) EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST Posts FY23 Loss GBX-0.99
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Edinburgh Investment Trust NAV outperforms FTSE All-Share Index

05/30/2023 | 04:04am EDT
(Alliance News) - Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC on Tuesday reported an increase in its net asset value per share and noted an "attractive" outlook.

The Edinburgh-based investment trust, which invests primarily in UK securities, said its NAV per share at March 31 was 713.75 pence, up 3.9% from 686.69p a year prior. NAV total return was 7.9%, exceeding the FTSE All-Share Index of 2.9%. Edinburgh Investment Trust said NAV outperformance was driven by its stock selection and the revaluation of its long-term debt.

Edinburgh Investment Trust declared a final dividend of 6.7p per share, up 4.5% from 6.4p, bringing the total dividend for financial 2023 to 26.20p per share, up 5.6% from 24.80p a year prior.

Looking ahead, Edinburgh Investment Trust said it is "well-positioned" to deliver "attractive" total returns as it focuses on investing and maintaining a diversified portfolio.

Chair Elisabeth Stheeman said: "Despite the ever-uncertain economic outlook, there is enthusiasm about the underlying prospects for the stocks in the company's portfolio."

Shares in Edinburgh Investment Trust were up 0.3% at 662.00p each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 156 M 193 M 193 M
Net income 2022 141 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2022 51,1 M 63,2 M 63,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,74x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 1 088 M 1 344 M 1 344 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,77x
EV / Sales 2022 7,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart THE EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,60
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Elisabeth Talma Stheeman Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Victoria Katherine Hastings Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Steve Baldwin Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrick James Edwardson Independent Non-Executive Director
Aidan Charles Lisser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC3.77%1 344
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC-1.91%4 261
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-5.95%331
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP40.09%59
