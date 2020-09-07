Edinburgh Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

LEI No. 549300HV0VXCRONER808

7 September 2020

Purchase of Ordinary Shares for Treasury

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 7 September 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 100,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 453.9287p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 21,896,805 ordinary shares held in treasury and 173,769,929 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.