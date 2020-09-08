Edinburgh Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

|Transaction in Own Shares
|
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc
|
|LEI No. 549300HV0VXCRONER808
|
|8 September 2020
|
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares for Treasury
|
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 8 September 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 45,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 451.1094p per share.
|
|Following this transaction, the Company has 21,941,805 ordinary shares held in treasury and 173,724,929 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.
|
| For and on behalf of
PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited
Corporate Company Secretary