Edinburgh Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

09/08/2020 | 12:11pm EDT
Transaction in Own Shares
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc
LEI No. 549300HV0VXCRONER808
8 September 2020
Purchase of Ordinary Shares for Treasury
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 8 September 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 45,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 451.1094p per share.
Following this transaction, the Company has 21,941,805 ordinary shares held in treasury and 173,724,929 ordinary shares in circulation.  The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.
 For and on behalf of
 PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited
 Corporate Company Secretary

© PRNewswire 2020
