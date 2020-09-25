Edinburgh Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

|Transaction in Own Shares
|
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc
|
|LEI No. 549300HV0VXCRONER808
|
|25 September 2020
|
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares for Treasury
|
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 25 September 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 130,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 433.7691p per share.
|
|Following this transaction, the Company has 22,671,805 ordinary shares held in treasury and 172,994,929 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.
|
| For and on behalf of
PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited
Corporate Company Secretary