The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc    EDIN   GB0003052338

THE EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(EDIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/25 11:30:00 am
429.25 GBX   -1.09%
12:20pEDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/24EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/23EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Edinburgh Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

09/25/2020 | 12:20pm EDT
Transaction in Own Shares
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc
LEI No. 549300HV0VXCRONER808
25 September 2020
Purchase of Ordinary Shares for Treasury
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 25 September 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 130,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 433.7691p per share.
Following this transaction, the Company has 22,671,805 ordinary shares held in treasury and 172,994,929 ordinary shares in circulation.  The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.
 For and on behalf of
 PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited
 Corporate Company Secretary

