    EDIN   GB0003052338

THE EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(EDIN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/23 11:35:27 am
616 GBX   -0.48%
02:02aEDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST  : Statement re Inside Information
PR
03/30EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST  : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02/26EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST  : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
Edinburgh Investment Trust : Statement re Inside Information

04/26/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Statement re Inside Information

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

LEI No. 549300HV0VXCRONER808

26 April 2021

Statement re Inside Information

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (‘the Company’) confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service.  Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report for the year to 31 March 2021.

For and on behalf of
PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited
Corporate Company Secretary


© PRNewswire 2021
