Our Mission
We rely on our culture to accomplish our mission
Our mission is to support the operations we serve in dignifying post-acute care in the eyes of the world. We do that through "Moments of Truth" - everyday situations that are met with out-of-the-ordinary service that surpasses all reasonable expectations. We strive to capture and share these moments of truth on a daily basis.
Disclaimers
This presentation contains, and other communications of The Ensign Group, In. ("Ensign" or the "Company") may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward- looking statements often use words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast," "target," "trend," "plan," "goal," or other words of comparable meaning or future-tense or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," or "could."
Statements in this presentation concerning the Company's future prospects are forward-looking statements, and are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about our business, financial performance, operating results, the industry in which we operate and possible future events. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our growth prospects and future operating and financial performance. Forward-looking statements convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control, and that could cause our actual results to materially and adversely differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.
Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our recently filed Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or other applicable documents that are filed or furnished by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that may cause actual results or other future events, circumstances, or aspirations to differ from those in forward-looking statements. These documents are available on our website at www.ensigngroup.net (information on our website is not incorporated by reference into this presentation and should not be considered part of this document). This information is provided as of today's date only, and except as required by federal securities law, Ensign does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or for any other reason after the date of this presentation.
We supplement our GAAP reporting with EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted EBT, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, Funds from Operations (FFO) metrics, as well as segment income and FFO metrics, all of which are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures. They reflect an additional way of looking at aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. They should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. A more ample discussion of these GAAP financial measures is available on the "Investor Relations" tab of our website and a reconciliation to GAAP is included as an Appendix to this presentation.
During this presentation we may reference operations in any or all of the transitional, skilled and assisted living operations and other businesses operated by our subsidiaries. Each such business is operated as a separate, wholly owned independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References in the presentation to the consolidated "Company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "our," and similar verbiage are not meant to imply that The Ensign Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the operations, the Service Center, Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., or the captive insurance subsidiary are operated by the same entity.
Table Of Contents
About US
Portfolio
Our Services
Financials
Since 1999, the independent operating
Each of the 290+ business are run
Our affiliated entities offer a broad
A clinically strong foundation combined
affiliates of The Ensign Group (ENSG)
independently encompassing services
spectrum of post-acute care including
with solid operational fundamentals
have provided communities with
delivered by more than 42,000 employees. We
skilled nursing, senior living and other
provides an avenue for strong results.
exceptional, post-acute care.
foster an entrepreneurial culture of ownership
healthcare-related properties and other
coupled with a field-driven, flat structure.
ancillary businesses.
Ensign's Commitment to Care Continuum
Intensity
Denotes Ensign Business
Acute
Care
Inpatient LTAC
Out Patient Rehab
Rehab
Skilled Nursing
Local leadership strategy focused on acquisitions in fragmented markets.
High quality healthcare outcomes across the continuum driving local reputation and partnerships.
Patient Service
Home
Health
Home
Care
Home
Senior Care
Living
Opportunistically drive new ventures in ancillary businesses and markets through its unique leadership model.
Access to care continuum through Ensign Pennant Care Continuum.
Home
Patient Illness Intensity
5
Ensign is Strategically Positioned to Deliver Long-term Value
Ensign Strategically Positioned to Deliver Long-Term Value
Experienced Management
Management team with combined experience of ~90 years at Ensign alone.
Presence in Attractive Markets
Presence in strategic markets across 13 states with attractive reimbursement and growth profile.
Several Growth Levers
Leading consolidator in fragmented industry; new ventures; delivering organic and strategic growth.
Multiple Business Lines
Diversified operations including transitional and skilled services, strategic healthcare campuses and senior living operations, real estate ownership and new ventures.
Strong Financial Profile
Above industry growth and profitability, stellar balance sheet and strong cash flow conversion.
6
Ensign's Capabilities Create an Ecosystem that Enables Connectivity Among All Stakeholders and Drives a Virtuous Cycle of Success
Ensign's Investment Thesis
Ensign is Positioned to Deliver Superior Clinical Results that Will Generate Strong Financial and Operating Results
Superior Results
Clinical Excellence
Strategic Continuum of Care
Growth Opportunities
Organic, Strategic, Real Estate and New Ventures
Culture
7
Leading Operational Presence in Attractive Markets
Industry Leader with Strong and Growing National Presence
Skilled Nursing Operations - 259
Senior Living Operations - 11
Campus Operations - 27
Ensign Group | Investor Presentation
8
Source: Data as of 11/1/2023.
Business Leaders Drive Results
Track record of attracting, empowering & retaining clinically-focused business leaders.
Local Leadership
Superior Clinical
Local Operation
Clusters
Outcomes
of Choice
Our affiliated entities offer a broad
Empowering local leaders and their
We partner with many other healthcare
spectrum of post-acute care, including
teams to provide superior solutions to
organizations with the goal of ensuring
skilled nursing, senior living and other
the specific medical needs of the
our patients are receiving the best
healthcare-related properties and other
communities they serve.
possible care.
ancillary businesses
Ensign Group | Investor Presentation
9
Local Leaders are Empowered by our Cluster Model
Best Practices Shared Across Clusters Along with Economic and Payor Benefits at Cluster Level
Economic Benefits
- Sharing of resources across cluster partners.
- Economies of scale/purchasing power.
OpsOps
Cluster 4
Ops
Ops
Payor Benefits
- "Bundle" offering to payors by providing capabilities of cluster model.
- Strengthens relationships with payor partners.
OpsOps
Cluster 1
Ops
Ops
Ops
Cluster 3
Ops
Ops
Ops
What is a Cluster?
- Collaboration and connectivity between operations ("ops") that are geographically close together.
- Best practices, accountability and ownership are shared among and between clusters.
Ops
Ops
Ops
Cluster 2
Ops
Ops
Ops
Incentive Driven
- Each operation has full visibility into and accountability for individual and group results within the cluster.
- Compensation is linked to cluster's clinical and financial success.
10
• Coordinate to drive superior patient outcomes.
