E N S I G N G R O U P

N o v e m b e r 2 0 2 3

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

w w w . e n s i g n g r o u p . n e t

Our Mission

We rely on our culture to accomplish our mission

CAPLICO

Our mission is to support the operations we serve in dignifying post-acute care in the eyes of the world. We do that through "Moments of Truth" - everyday situations that are met with out-of-the-ordinary service that surpasses all reasonable expectations. We strive to capture and share these moments of truth on a daily basis.

Disclaimers

This presentation contains, and other communications of The Ensign Group, In. ("Ensign" or the "Company") may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward- looking statements often use words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast," "target," "trend," "plan," "goal," or other words of comparable meaning or future-tense or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," or "could."

Statements in this presentation concerning the Company's future prospects are forward-looking statements, and are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about our business, financial performance, operating results, the industry in which we operate and possible future events. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our growth prospects and future operating and financial performance. Forward-looking statements convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control, and that could cause our actual results to materially and adversely differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our recently filed Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or other applicable documents that are filed or furnished by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that may cause actual results or other future events, circumstances, or aspirations to differ from those in forward-looking statements. These documents are available on our website at www.ensigngroup.net (information on our website is not incorporated by reference into this presentation and should not be considered part of this document). This information is provided as of today's date only, and except as required by federal securities law, Ensign does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or for any other reason after the date of this presentation.

We supplement our GAAP reporting with EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted EBT, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, Funds from Operations (FFO) metrics, as well as segment income and FFO metrics, all of which are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures. They reflect an additional way of looking at aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. They should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. A more ample discussion of these GAAP financial measures is available on the "Investor Relations" tab of our website and a reconciliation to GAAP is included as an Appendix to this presentation.

During this presentation we may reference operations in any or all of the transitional, skilled and assisted living operations and other businesses operated by our subsidiaries. Each such business is operated as a separate, wholly owned independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References in the presentation to the consolidated "Company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "our," and similar verbiage are not meant to imply that The Ensign Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the operations, the Service Center, Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., or the captive insurance subsidiary are operated by the same entity.

Table Of Contents

About US

Portfolio

Our Services

Financials

Since 1999, the independent operating

Each of the 290+ business are run

Our affiliated entities offer a broad

A clinically strong foundation combined

affiliates of The Ensign Group (ENSG)

independently encompassing services

spectrum of post-acute care including

with solid operational fundamentals

have provided communities with

delivered by more than 42,000 employees. We

skilled nursing, senior living and other

provides an avenue for strong results.

exceptional, post-acute care.

foster an entrepreneurial culture of ownership

healthcare-related properties and other

coupled with a field-driven, flat structure.

ancillary businesses.

Ensign's Commitment to Care Continuum

Intensity

Denotes Ensign Business

Acute

Care

Inpatient LTAC

Out Patient Rehab

Rehab

Skilled Nursing

Local leadership strategy focused on acquisitions in fragmented markets.

High quality healthcare outcomes across the continuum driving local reputation and partnerships.

Patient Service

Home

Health

Home

Care

Home

Senior Care

Living

Opportunistically drive new ventures in ancillary businesses and markets through its unique leadership model.

Access to care continuum through Ensign Pennant Care Continuum.

Home

Patient Illness Intensity

5

Ensign is Strategically Positioned to Deliver Long-term Value

Ensign Strategically Positioned to Deliver Long-Term Value

Experienced Management

Management team with combined experience of ~90 years at Ensign alone.

Presence in Attractive Markets

Presence in strategic markets across 13 states with attractive reimbursement and growth profile.

Several Growth Levers

Leading consolidator in fragmented industry; new ventures; delivering organic and strategic growth.

Multiple Business Lines

Diversified operations including transitional and skilled services, strategic healthcare campuses and senior living operations, real estate ownership and new ventures.

Strong Financial Profile

Above industry growth and profitability, stellar balance sheet and strong cash flow conversion.

6

Ensign's Capabilities Create an Ecosystem that Enables Connectivity Among All Stakeholders and Drives a Virtuous Cycle of Success

Ensign's Investment Thesis

Ensign is Positioned to Deliver Superior Clinical Results that Will Generate Strong Financial and Operating Results

Superior Results

Clinical Excellence

Strategic Continuum of Care

Growth Opportunities

Organic, Strategic, Real Estate and New Ventures

Culture

7

Leading Operational Presence in Attractive Markets

Industry Leader with Strong and Growing National Presence

Skilled Nursing Operations - 259

Senior Living Operations - 11

Campus Operations - 27

Ensign Group | Investor Presentation

8

Source: Data as of 11/1/2023.

Business Leaders Drive Results

Track record of attracting, empowering & retaining clinically-focused business leaders.

Local Leadership

Superior Clinical

Local Operation

Clusters

Outcomes

of Choice

Our affiliated entities offer a broad

Empowering local leaders and their

We partner with many other healthcare

spectrum of post-acute care, including

teams to provide superior solutions to

organizations with the goal of ensuring

skilled nursing, senior living and other

the specific medical needs of the

our patients are receiving the best

healthcare-related properties and other

communities they serve.

possible care.

ancillary businesses

Ensign Group | Investor Presentation

9

Local Leaders are Empowered by our Cluster Model

Best Practices Shared Across Clusters Along with Economic and Payor Benefits at Cluster Level

Economic Benefits

  • Sharing of resources across cluster partners.
  • Economies of scale/purchasing power.

OpsOps

Cluster 4

Ops

Ops

Payor Benefits

  • "Bundle" offering to payors by providing capabilities of cluster model.
  • Strengthens relationships with payor partners.

OpsOps

Cluster 1

Ops

Ops

Ops

Cluster 3

Ops

Ops

Ops

What is a Cluster?

  • Collaboration and connectivity between operations ("ops") that are geographically close together.
  • Best practices, accountability and ownership are shared among and between clusters.

Ops

Ops

Ops

Cluster 2

Ops

Ops

Ops

Incentive Driven

  • Each operation has full visibility into and accountability for individual and group results within the cluster.
  • Compensation is linked to cluster's clinical and financial success.

10

• Coordinate to drive superior patient outcomes.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

The Ensign Group Inc. published this content on 17 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2023 14:15:59 UTC.