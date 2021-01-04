Log in
THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.    ENSG

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

(ENSG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 12/31 04:00:00 pm
72.92 USD   +0.01%
The Ensign Group Acquires Three Skilled Nursing Facilities in Southern California

01/04/2021 | 06:01am EST
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which provide skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services, announced today that it acquired the operations of three skilled nursing facilities in Southern California. The acquisitions were effective January 1, 2021 and will be subject to a long-term, triple net lease. The acquisitions include:

  • Golden Hill Post Acute, a skilled nursing facility with 99 skilled nursing beds located in San Diego, CA;
  • St. Catherine Healthcare, a skilled nursing facility with 99 skilled nursing beds located in Fullerton, CA; and
  • Camino Healthcare, a skilled nursing facility with 99 skilled nursing beds located in Hawthorne, CA.

“We are excited to add these three operations to some of our most mature clusters in California,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “While these acquisitions are taking place in the midst of a pandemic, our clinical and operational leadership have been preparing for these acquisitions for several months and we are confident that all the planning and preparation of some of our most experienced leaders will result in a smooth transition,” he added.

“We are grateful for the cooperation with the outgoing operator and look forward to working together with the amazing group of clinical professionals that have been working tirelessly in these operations for so long, especially over these last few months," added Adam Willits, President of Flagstone Healthcare South LLC, Ensign’s California-based subsidiary. “Each of these operations have tremendous organic growth potential and we are anxious to integrate these operations into their respective clusters and to work with our local healthcare partners to provide excellent service to each patient and their families,” he added.

This acquisition brings Ensign's growing portfolio to 231 healthcare operations, 24 of which also include assisted living operations, across thirteen states.  Ensign owns 95 real estate assets.  Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, assisted living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About EnsignTM

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 231 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 416 M - -
Net income 2020 167 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 912 M 3 912 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 24 500
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Ensign Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 69,75 $
Last Close Price 72,92 $
Spread / Highest target 8,34%
Spread / Average Target -4,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Barry R. Port Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer Burton President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher R. Christensen Executive Chairman
Suzanne D. Snapper Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roy E. Christensen Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.0.00%3 912
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.146.10%47 288
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA0.00%25 769
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION169.70%13 584
IHH HEALTHCARE0.55%12 007
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%10 946
