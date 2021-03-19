Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Ensign Group, Inc.    ENSG

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

(ENSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Ensign Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.0525 Per Share

03/19/2021 | 06:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which provide skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services, today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0525 per share of Ensign common stock, payable on or before April 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021.

Ensign has been a dividend-paying company since 2002.

About Ensign

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 232 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
06:00aThe Ensign Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.0525 Per Share
GL
03/15ENSIGN  : RBC Capital Adjusts Ensign Group's Price Target to $95 From $91, Maint..
MT
03/11The Ensign Group to Present at the Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. 31st Annual Healthc..
GL
02/05ENSIGN  : RBC Capital Adjusts Ensign Group's Price Target to $91 From $83, Maint..
MT
02/03ENSIGN  : Beats EPS Estimates, Misses on Revenue, Reaffirms 2021 Guidance
MT
02/03ENSIGN GROUP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/03ENSIGN GROUP, INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
02/03ENSIGN  : Earnings Flash (ENSG) THE ENSIGN GROUP Reports Q4 EPS $0.80, vs. Stree..
MT
02/03ENSIGN  : Earnings Flash (ENSG) THE ENSIGN GROUP Posts Q4 Revenue $629M, vs. Str..
MT
02/03The Ensign Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 654 M - -
Net income 2021 196 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 804 M 4 804 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 24 400
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Ensign Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 93,25 $
Last Close Price 88,80 $
Spread / Highest target 6,98%
Spread / Average Target 5,01%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Barry R. Port Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer Burton President & Chief Operating Officer
Suzanne D. Snapper Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher R. Christensen Executive Chairman
Chad A. Keetch Chief Investment Officer, Secretary & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.21.78%4 971
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-19.55%36 772
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-3.62%23 952
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED6.18%11 493
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES3.85%11 215
IHH HEALTHCARE-2.73%11 095
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ