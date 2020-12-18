Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Ensign Group, Inc.    ENSG

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

(ENSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The Ensign Group, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.0525 Per Share

12/18/2020 | 06:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which provide skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services, today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0525 per share of Ensign common stock, payable on or before January 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020. “We are pleased to announce our eighteenth consecutive annual dividend increase, which reflects our strong market position and continued commitment to return value to our shareholders,” commented Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to continued growth and are optimistic about our long-term prospects,” he added.

Ensign has been a dividend-paying company since 2002.

About Ensign

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 228 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
06:00aThe Ensign Group, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.0525 Per Share
GL
12/07Continued Level of Significant Insider Selling at Ensign Group (ENSG)
MT
12/04INSIDER TRENDS : Ensign Group Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
12/02Ensign Group Buys Operation of Texas-Based Hays Nursing and Rehabilitation Ce..
MT
12/02The Ensign Group Acquires Skilled Nursing Facility in Texas
GL
11/11Stephens Upgrades Ensign Group to Overweight From Equal-Weight
MT
11/11RBC Capital Adjusts Ensign Group's Price Target to $71 From $62, Maintains Ou..
MT
11/02ENSIGN : Acquires Skilled Nursing Facility in Texas
AQ
11/02The Ensign Group Acquires Skilled Nursing Facility in Texas
GL
10/28ENSIGN GROUP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 416 M - -
Net income 2020 167 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 990 M 3 990 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,65x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 24 500
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Ensign Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 69,75 $
Last Close Price 74,38 $
Spread / Highest target 6,21%
Spread / Average Target -6,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Barry R. Port Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer Burton President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher R. Christensen Executive Chairman
Suzanne D. Snapper Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roy E. Christensen Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.63.94%3 990
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.132.20%44 576
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-22.58%26 515
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION156.51%12 908
IHH HEALTHCARE5.48%12 550
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%11 786
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ