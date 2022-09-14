Advanced search
    EL   US5184391044

THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.

(EL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
246.14 USD   +0.36%
05:11pEstée Lauder Changes Brand Structure
DJ
04:52pEstee Lauder Splits Leadership Into Two Brand Portfolios
MT
04:31pThe Estée Lauder Companies Announces Organizational Evolution of Its Brand Portfolio Leadership
BU
Estée Lauder Changes Brand Structure

09/14/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


Estée Lauder Cos. said Wednesday it is changing the company's brand structure.

The cosmetics giant said its brand portfolio transitioned into two brand clusters led by Jane Hertzmark Hudis, executive group president, and Stéphane de La Faverie, who has been promoted to executive group president, effective Sept. 1. Both will continue reporting to Chief Executive Fabrizio Freda.

Additional leadership changes include Justin Boxford's appointment to global brand president, Estée Lauder, as well as Michelle Freyre's promotion to global brand president, Clinique and Origins, among others.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1710ET

Analyst Recommendations on THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 407 M - -
Net income 2023 2 550 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 989 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,4x
Yield 2023 1,06%
Capitalization 87 534 M 87 534 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,86x
EV / Sales 2024 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 48 825
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
Duration : Period :
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 245,26 $
Average target price 308,60 $
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabrizio Freda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tracey Thomas Travis Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William Philip Lauder Director
Carl Haney Executive Vice President-Global Research
Michael Smith Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-33.75%87 534
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-15.53%329 628
UNILEVER PLC1.82%117 753
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED8.91%76 446
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-11.61%62 918
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC3.50%54 130