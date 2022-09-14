Estée Lauder Changes Brand Structure

By Denny Jacob

Estée Lauder Cos. said Wednesday it is changing the company's brand structure.

The cosmetics giant said its brand portfolio transitioned into two brand clusters led by Jane Hertzmark Hudis, executive group president, and Stéphane de La Faverie, who has been promoted to executive group president, effective Sept. 1. Both will continue reporting to Chief Executive Fabrizio Freda.

Additional leadership changes include Justin Boxford's appointment to global brand president, Estée Lauder, as well as Michelle Freyre's promotion to global brand president, Clinique and Origins, among others.

