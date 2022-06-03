Log in
Estee Lauder : ELC and Spelman College Partner to Attract Alumnae into the Beauty Industry

06/03/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) and National Alumnae Association of Spelman College (NAASC) have announced a partnership to increase hires in the beauty industry through dynamic programming, panel discussions and networking opportunities.

The new initiative, entitled "Let's Talk Beauty: ELC x NAASC," launched virtually this month. This dynamic program allows Spelman alumnae to engage in candid career conversations with ELC leaders on topics, including how to transition into the beauty business, career opportunities and navigating the beauty industry as a woman of color. Additionally, there will be future networking opportunities with leaders including Spelman alumnae currently working within ELC.

On May 5, 2022, the Let's Talk Beauty program held its first virtual event, "MAC Voices: Redefining Professionalism" for Spelman alumnae. The event included an ELC business overview, Let's Talk Beauty Program highlights a MAC panelists discussion on advancing professionalism and a MAC makeup artistry session.

"I am really excited about the opportunity to partner with The Estée Lauder Companies; women of color have had an interesting history with the beauty industry, and this is a chance to shift the future of that narrative," said Stacey Frazier, President of the New York Chapter of the National Alumnae Association of Spelman College (NY-NAASC). "I look forward to the future events that we are planning to connect Spelman Alumnae to ELC."

Attracting Top HBCU Talent

The launch of "Let's Talk Beauty" underscores ELC's commitment to Racial Equity, a pledge the company made in June 2020. This program aligns with ELC's vision of becoming the most inclusive and diverse beauty company in the world and standing in solidarity with its Black employees, Black consumers and Black communities at large. "As a proud alumna of Spelman College, which is annually ranked as the top HBCU in the U.S., the "Let's Talk Beauty" program is especially meaningful to me because it will help pave the way for more Black women to define careers in the beauty space," said Monique Davis, VP of Local & Cultural Innovation at ELC.

Disclaimer

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 17:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
