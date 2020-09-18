Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.    EL

THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.

(EL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Estee Lauder :  Estée Lauder Works with NASA to Send Iconic Advanced Night Repair into Space

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 02:52pm EDT

Estée Lauder announced today the brand’s iconic Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex will launch into space. As a beauty industry leader in science and innovation, Estée Lauder is the first-ever beauty brand to participate in NASA’s efforts to enable business opportunities on the International Space Station. Advanced Night Repair serum is scheduled to launch aboard a Cygnus spacecraft atop an Antares rocket on Northrop Grumman’s 14th commercial resupply services mission for NASA on September 29th,2020 and will arrive at the International Space Station on October 3rd, 2020. Advanced Night Repair serum will be photographed for use on the brand’s social media platforms.

“We are thrilled to reinforce our leadership once again as the first beauty brand to go into space,” said Stéphane de La Faverie, Group President The Estée Lauder Companies & Global Brand President, Estée Lauder. “NASA is at the forefront of space exploration, and as a leader in skincare innovation, Estée Lauder is proud to support the incredible work NASA is doing to promote a space economy by being the second-ever commercial product to launch.”

“NASA is opening the International Space Station to business as part of the agency’s efforts to enable a robust low-Earth orbit economy,” said Phil McAlister, Director of Commercial Spaceflight Development at NASA Headquarters. “Agreements like these directly support NASA’s broad strategy to facilitate the commercialization of low-Earth orbit by U.S. entities by demonstrating new markets utilizing the unique environment of space.”

Estée Lauder chose the new Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex for the journey to space because this iconic product has shaped the future of skincare with a legendary legacy of firsts. In 1982 it was the first nighttime repair serum in the beauty industry and the first-ever beauty product to use hyaluronic acid. Now, over 30 years later, inspired by a new breakthrough science discovery and developed with the latest skincare technology, Advanced Night Repair is the first serum to launch into space. It will be photographed in the space station’s iconic cupola window to create images for use on Estée Lauder’s social media platforms.

New Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex is available at Estée Lauder locations nationwide, at www.esteelauder.com, and at major international airports.

About Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder is the flagship brand of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Founded by Estée Lauder, one of the world’s first female entrepreneurs, the brand today continues her legacy of creating innovative, sophisticated, high-performance skincare and makeup products and iconic fragrances – all infused with a deep understanding of women’s needs and desires. Today, Estée Lauder engages with women in over 150 countries and territories around the world and at dozens of touch points – from in-store to digital. And each of these relationships consistently reflects Estée’s powerful and authentic woman-to-woman point of view. Follow @esteelauder on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About NASA

NASA's vision is to discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity. Follow NASA on social media at: https://www.nasa.gov/socialmedia
For more information about NASA’s commercial activities on the International Space Station, contact NASA spokesperson Stephanie Schierholz at stephanie.schierholz@nasa.gov.
NASA Image Library: https://images.nasa.gov/

ELC-B


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
02:52pESTEE LAUDER :  Estée Lauder Works with NASA to Send Iconic Advanced Night Repai..
BU
09/07ESTEE LAUDER : ELC Announces Tara Simon Named SVP, Global General Manager, Too F..
AQ
09/04ESTEE LAUDER : The Estée Lauder Companies Announces That Tara Simon Will Be Name..
BU
09/04ESTEE LAUDER : to Webcast Its Presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Stapl..
AQ
09/03ESTEE LAUDER : The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Its Presentation at the Bar..
BU
09/02ESTEE LAUDER : Cosmetics Stocks Sag Amid Mask-Wearing
DJ
09/01Beauty Stocks Face New Reality Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
DJ
08/28ESTEE LAUDER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08/28THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/21ESTEE LAUDER : Reports Fiscal 2020 Results
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 193 M - -
Net income 2021 1 690 M - -
Net Debt 2021 979 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,2x
Yield 2021 0,88%
Capitalization 77 829 M 77 829 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,19x
EV / Sales 2022 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
Duration : Period :
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 221,29 $
Last Close Price 215,71 $
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fabrizio Freda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Demsey Executive Group President
Jane Hertzmark Hudis Executive Group President
Stéphane de la Faverie Group President
William Philip Lauder Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.4.44%77 829
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY10.10%342 373
UNILEVER N.V.1.54%161 814
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC21.03%68 365
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED9.10%67 917
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY11.43%65 771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group