    EL   US5184391044

THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.

(EL)
  Report
Estée Lauder Expects FX to Hurt Earnings -- Currency Comment

08/19/2021 | 09:43am EDT
By Paulo Trevisani

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. said Thursday that currency exchange is expected to hurt earnings in its 2022 fiscal year.

The New York-based cosmetics maker said forex would have a negative impact of about five cents on earnings per share in the current quarter and a negative impact of 19 cents a share in the fiscal year, both periods started on July 1.

The company said the outlook is based on August 13 spot rates and warned that currency exchange rates "are volatile and difficult to predict."

For the 2021 fiscal year ended June 30, the company reported net sales of $16.22 billion, an increase of 13% from the prior year. It said the increase was 11% when the impact of currency translation was excluded.

According to Dow Jones Market Data, in the 12-month period ending June 30, 2021, the US Dollar Index fell 5.1%.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-21 1143ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 054 M - -
Net income 2021 2 044 M - -
Net Debt 2021 506 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 57,7x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,24x
EV / Sales 2022 6,32x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
Duration : Period :
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 319,08 $
Average target price 336,83 $
Spread / Average Target 5,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabrizio Freda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Demsey Executive Group President
Jane Hertzmark Hudis Executive Group President
Stéphane de la Faverie Group President
Tracey Thomas Travis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.19.87%115 670
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY2.99%347 850
UNILEVER PLC-6.61%146 256
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED3.78%78 588
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-8.60%65 929
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-13.64%55 497