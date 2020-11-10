Estee Lauder : The Estée Lauder Companies Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders today. William P. Lauder, Executive Chairman, chaired the meeting. Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer, reviewed recent financial results and the Company’s long-term strategy.

At the meeting, stockholders elected Charlene Barshefsky, Wei Sun Christianson, Fabrizio Freda, Jane Lauder and Leonard A. Lauder to the Board of Directors. Stockholders also ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditors for the current fiscal year, and approved the advisory vote to approve executive compensation.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, BECCA, Too Faced and Dr. Jart+.

