Estee Lauder : The Estée Lauder Companies Launches Its Fiscal 2020 Year in Review

The Estée Lauder Companies' fiscal 2020 Year in Review, including important leadership messages, in-depth articles, interactive financial infographics and shoppable imagery, is now available to view and download. The company's Year in Review is digital-only for the third year in a row - building on the success of its 2018 and 2019 Year in Review digital experiences.

2020 was a year without parallel for The Estée Lauder Companies - from beginning the year with one of the strongest first halves recorded to date, to navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic and its global impact. In leadership messages, Executive Chairman William P. Lauder and President and CEO Fabrizio Freda reflect on the company's successes, key achievements and importantly, on The Estée Lauder Companies ability to quickly and strategically pivot while upholding its unyielding commitment to the health and safety of its consumers, its global employee base, and the communities that they serve.

The 2020 Year in Review includes visual, interactive snapshots of 2020 financial highlights, and feature articles that explore the stories behind the numbers, including:

The 2020 Year in Review also offers visitors the opportunity to explore and click-to-buy more than 20 beautiful products from the company's prestige portfolio. Visitors can also use the 'Build Your Own Report' feature to create a customizable, downloadable and printable PDF document.