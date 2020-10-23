Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.    EL

THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.

(EL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Estee Lauder : The Estée Lauder Companies Launches Its Fiscal 2020 Year in Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 08:50am EDT
The Estée Lauder Companies Launches Its Fiscal 2020 Year in Review Leadership messages, in-depth articles and shoppable imagery appear in the company's digital Year in Review

Company Feature, Oct 23, 2020

The Estée Lauder Companies' fiscal 2020 Year in Review, including important leadership messages, in-depth articles, interactive financial infographics and shoppable imagery, is now available to view and download. The company's Year in Review is digital-only for the third year in a row - building on the success of its 2018 and 2019 Year in Review digital experiences.

2020 was a year without parallel for The Estée Lauder Companies - from beginning the year with one of the strongest first halves recorded to date, to navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic and its global impact. In leadership messages, Executive Chairman William P. Lauder and President and CEO Fabrizio Freda reflect on the company's successes, key achievements and importantly, on The Estée Lauder Companies ability to quickly and strategically pivot while upholding its unyielding commitment to the health and safety of its consumers, its global employee base, and the communities that they serve.

The 2020 Year in Review includes visual, interactive snapshots of 2020 financial highlights, and feature articles that explore the stories behind the numbers, including:

The 2020 Year in Review also offers visitors the opportunity to explore and click-to-buy more than 20 beautiful products from the company's prestige portfolio. Visitors can also use the 'Build Your Own Report' feature to create a customizable, downloadable and printable PDF document.

You May Also Like

Disclaimer

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 12:49:09 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
08:50aESTEE LAUDER : The Estée Lauder Companies Launches Its Fiscal 2020 Year in Revie..
PU
10/22ESTEE LAUDER : ELC and Aveda Pilot Blockchain Tech in Madagascan Vanilla Supply ..
AQ
10/21ESTEE LAUDER : ELC and Aveda Pilot Blockchain Tech in Madagascan Vanilla Supply ..
PU
10/20ESTEE LAUDER : to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results on Nov..
AQ
10/19ESTEE LAUDER : The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2021 F..
BU
10/19ESTEE LAUDER : Announces ELC Online Leadership Updates
AQ
10/16ESTEE LAUDER : The Estée Lauder Companies Announces ELC Online Leadership Update..
PU
10/16THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES : Announces ELC Online Leadership Updates
BU
10/15ESTEE LAUDER : ELC and Origins Announce Sustainable Packaging Partnership With S..
AQ
10/15ESTEE LAUDER : Winners Announced - Nature Research Award for Inspiring & Innovat..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 211 M - -
Net income 2021 1 689 M - -
Net Debt 2021 964 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 50,0x
Yield 2021 0,82%
Capitalization 84 024 M 84 024 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,59x
EV / Sales 2022 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
Duration : Period :
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 230,09 $
Last Close Price 232,62 $
Spread / Highest target 7,47%
Spread / Average Target -1,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fabrizio Freda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Demsey Executive Group President
Jane Hertzmark Hudis Executive Group President
Stéphane de la Faverie Group President
William Philip Lauder Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.12.63%84 024
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY13.25%350 740
UNILEVER N.V.0.57%160 243
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED13.32%69 511
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY15.18%67 983
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC13.66%64 864
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group